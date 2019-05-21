Just In
- 2 hrs ago Breast Cancer: Types, Stages, Causes, Treatment And Precaution
- 2 hrs ago Household Items That Are Literally Poisoning The Air Around You
- 3 hrs ago After Zoe Saldana at Cannes 2011, Aishwarya Also Gives Us A Candy Cane Dress Moment At Cannes
- 4 hrs ago Sonam Dazzled In A Plush Attire At Cannes 2019, But Was It Too Maximalist For A Dinner Party?
Don't Miss
- Sports Jofra Archer drafted into England's World Cup squad
- News Day after praising EC, Pranab Mukherjee raises concerns over EVM tampering
- Movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is UNAFFECTED By Vivek Oberoi's Tweet; Deepika Padukone In Awe Of Aaradhya
- Finance Rupee Seen At 67/Dollar On Modi Win
- Technology Astronomers determine Planet Nine orbit; could be hiding beyond Kuiper Belt
- Automobiles Suzuki Confirms Gixxer 250 Naked Roadster Launch — Coming Diwali 2019
- Education Goa Board SSC Result 2019: 92.47% Students Passed
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Bhringraj Oil: Benefits For Hair & How To Use
A good hair oil massage nourishes our hair like no other. While a good old hair oil massage is nothing new, we do try different oils to massage our hair with in the hopes of better nourishment.
Bhringraj oil is an oil whose benefits many of us might have heard of but quite possibly haven't tried yet. Well, we're here to tell you that you must give this a try and see for yourself what an amazing oil it is.
Widely known as the 'King of Herbs', Bhringraj is an ayurvedic herb that is especially useful for its hair growth-promoting effect. [1] It also helps to impart strength to the hair and replenishes your hair to tackle hair damage. [2]
Bhringraj improves the blood circulation in the scalp to nourish the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. Besides, it has antibacterial properties that help to maintain a healthy scalp and thus benefit your hair.
Keeping all these amazing benefits in mind, in this article today, we've discussed the benefits of bhringraj oil for your hair and the ways to use it for your hair. Have a look.
Benefits Of Bhringraj Oil For Hair
- It promotes hair growth. [3]
- It prevents hair loss. [4]
- It prevents premature greying of hair. [4]
- It helps to get rid of dandruff.
- It adds shine to your hair.
- It helps to treat split ends.
- It helps to treat an itchy scalp.
How To Use Bhringraj For Hair
1. Bhringraj oil massage
Massaging your scalp with bhringraj oil helps to improve the blood circulation in the scalp and thus promote hair growth.
Ingredient
- 2 tbsp bhringraj oil
Method of use
- Take the bhringraj oil in a bowl.
- On a low flame, warm it up a little. Alternatively, you can pop it up in a microwave for 10-20 seconds.
- Apply the oil on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for about 5-10 minutes.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.
- Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.
2. Bhringraj oil and coconut oil
The benefits of coconut oil for hair are many. This blend helps to nourish the hair follicles, promote hair growth as well as repair the damage done to your hair. [5]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp bhringraj oil
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
Method of use
- Mix both the oils together in a bowl.
- Warm up the concoction a little.
- Apply this concoction on your scalp and gently massage your scalp for about 5-10 minutes in circular motions.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.
- Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.
3. Bhringraj oil, castor oil and coconut oil
The fatty acids present in castor oil nourish the hair follicles to stimulate healthy hair growth. Bhringraj oil, along with castor oil and coconut oil, therefore, makes up for an effective blend to make your hair strong and long.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp bhringraj oil
- 1 tbsp castor oil
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
Method of use
- In a bowl, mix all the oils together well.
- Warm up this concoction a little. Ensure that it isn't too hot.
- Apply the concoction on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.
- Repeat this remedy twice or thrice a week for the best result.
4. Bhringraj oil and amla
Bhringraj oil blended together with amla powder act as a hair tonic that helps to soothe the scalp and strengthen your hair to facilitate healthy hair growth. [6]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp bhringraj oil
- 1 tbsp amla powder
Method of use
- In a pan, add the bhringraj oil.
- To this add the amla powder and give it a good stir.
- Put the pan on a medium heat and heat the mixture until its colour starts to change to brown.
- Take the pan off the heat and let the mixture cool down.
- Strain the mixture.
- Apply the oil obtained on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.
- Repeat this remedy thrice a week for the best result.
5. Bhringraj oil, shikakai and hibiscus flowers
Used as a natural hair shampoo since long, shikakai cleanses the hair and boosts hair growth. [7] Hibiscus flower helps to promote hair growth and prevent premature greying of the hair. [8]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp bhringraj oil
- 1 tbsp shikakai powder
- 10 hibiscus leaves
Method of use
- In a pan, add the bhringraj oil and heat it on a medium flame.
- Crush the hibiscus leaves, add them into the pan and give it a good stir.
- Heat the mixture until it starts to change its colour.
- Take it off the heat and add the shikakai powder in it. Mix well.
- Let the mixture cool down before straining it.
- Apply the oil obtained on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.
- Finish it off with a conditioner.
- Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.
6. Bhringraj oil and sesame oil
Sesame oil nourishes the hair follicles and improves the blood circulation in the scalp to promote healthy hair growth.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp bhringraj oil
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
Method of use
- Mix both the oils together in a bowl.
- Warm up the concoction a little. Ensure that it isn't too hot.
- Apply the concoction on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.
- Leave it on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.
- Repeat this remedy thrice a week for the best result.
- [1] Datta, K., Singh, A. T., Mukherjee, A., Bhat, B., Ramesh, B., & Burman, A. C. (2009). Eclipta alba extract with potential for hair growth promoting activity.Journal of Ethnopharmacology,124(3), 450-456.
- [2] Begum, S., Lee, M. R., Gu, L. J., Hossain, M. J., Kim, H. K., & Sung, C. K. (2014). Comparative hair restorer efficacy of medicinal herb on nude (Foxn1nu) mice.BioMed research international,2014, 319795. doi:10.1155/2014/319795
- [3] Roy, R. K., Thakur, M., & Dixit, V. K. (2008). Hair growth promoting activity of Eclipta alba in male albino rats.Archives of dermatological research,300(7), 357-364.
- [4] Jahan, R., Al-Nahain, A., Majumder, S., & Rahmatullah, M. (2014). Ethnopharmacological Significance of Eclipta alba (L.) Hassk. (Asteraceae).International scholarly research notices,2014, 385969. doi:10.1155/2014/385969
- [5] Rele, A. S., & Mohile, R. B. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage.Journal of cosmetic science,54(2), 175-192.
- [6] Yu, J. Y., Gupta, B., Park, H. G., Son, M., Jun, J. H., Yong, C. S., … Kim, J. O. (2017). Preclinical and Clinical Studies Demonstrate That the Proprietary Herbal Extract DA-5512 Effectively Stimulates Hair Growth and Promotes Hair Health.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2017, 4395638. doi:10.1155/2017/4395638
- [7] Khanpara, K., Renuka, V., & Harisha, C. R. (2012). A detailed investigation on shikakai (Acacia concinna Linn.) fruit.Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Research,9(10), 06-10.
- [8] Jadhav, V. M., Thorat, R. M., Kadam, V. J., & Sathe, N. S. (2009). Traditional medicinal uses of Hibiscus rosa-sinensis.J Pharm Res,2(8), 1220-1222.