Bhringraj Oil: Benefits For Hair & How To Use Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

A good hair oil massage nourishes our hair like no other. While a good old hair oil massage is nothing new, we do try different oils to massage our hair with in the hopes of better nourishment.

Bhringraj oil is an oil whose benefits many of us might have heard of but quite possibly haven't tried yet. Well, we're here to tell you that you must give this a try and see for yourself what an amazing oil it is.

Widely known as the 'King of Herbs', Bhringraj is an ayurvedic herb that is especially useful for its hair growth-promoting effect. [1] It also helps to impart strength to the hair and replenishes your hair to tackle hair damage. [2]

Bhringraj improves the blood circulation in the scalp to nourish the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. Besides, it has antibacterial properties that help to maintain a healthy scalp and thus benefit your hair.

Keeping all these amazing benefits in mind, in this article today, we've discussed the benefits of bhringraj oil for your hair and the ways to use it for your hair. Have a look.

Benefits Of Bhringraj Oil For Hair

It promotes hair growth. [3]

It prevents hair loss. [4]

It prevents premature greying of hair. [4]

It helps to get rid of dandruff.

It adds shine to your hair.

It helps to treat split ends.

It helps to treat an itchy scalp.

How To Use Bhringraj For Hair

1. Bhringraj oil massage

Massaging your scalp with bhringraj oil helps to improve the blood circulation in the scalp and thus promote hair growth.

Ingredient

2 tbsp bhringraj oil

Method of use

Take the bhringraj oil in a bowl.

On a low flame, warm it up a little. Alternatively, you can pop it up in a microwave for 10-20 seconds.

Apply the oil on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for about 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

2. Bhringraj oil and coconut oil

The benefits of coconut oil for hair are many. This blend helps to nourish the hair follicles, promote hair growth as well as repair the damage done to your hair. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp bhringraj oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together in a bowl.

Warm up the concoction a little.

Apply this concoction on your scalp and gently massage your scalp for about 5-10 minutes in circular motions.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

3. Bhringraj oil, castor oil and coconut oil

The fatty acids present in castor oil nourish the hair follicles to stimulate healthy hair growth. Bhringraj oil, along with castor oil and coconut oil, therefore, makes up for an effective blend to make your hair strong and long.

Ingredients

2 tbsp bhringraj oil

1 tbsp castor oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mix all the oils together well.

Warm up this concoction a little. Ensure that it isn't too hot.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice or thrice a week for the best result.

4. Bhringraj oil and amla

Bhringraj oil blended together with amla powder act as a hair tonic that helps to soothe the scalp and strengthen your hair to facilitate healthy hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp bhringraj oil

1 tbsp amla powder

Method of use

In a pan, add the bhringraj oil.

To this add the amla powder and give it a good stir.

Put the pan on a medium heat and heat the mixture until its colour starts to change to brown.

Take the pan off the heat and let the mixture cool down.

Strain the mixture.

Apply the oil obtained on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy thrice a week for the best result.

5. Bhringraj oil, shikakai and hibiscus flowers

Used as a natural hair shampoo since long, shikakai cleanses the hair and boosts hair growth. [7] Hibiscus flower helps to promote hair growth and prevent premature greying of the hair. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp bhringraj oil

1 tbsp shikakai powder

10 hibiscus leaves

Method of use

In a pan, add the bhringraj oil and heat it on a medium flame.

Crush the hibiscus leaves, add them into the pan and give it a good stir.

Heat the mixture until it starts to change its colour.

Take it off the heat and add the shikakai powder in it. Mix well.

Let the mixture cool down before straining it.

Apply the oil obtained on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Finish it off with a conditioner.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

6. Bhringraj oil and sesame oil

Sesame oil nourishes the hair follicles and improves the blood circulation in the scalp to promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp bhringraj oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together in a bowl.

Warm up the concoction a little. Ensure that it isn't too hot.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and gently massage your scalp in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy thrice a week for the best result.

View Article References [1] Datta, K., Singh, A. T., Mukherjee, A., Bhat, B., Ramesh, B., & Burman, A. C. (2009). Eclipta alba extract with potential for hair growth promoting activity.Journal of Ethnopharmacology,124(3), 450-456. [2] Begum, S., Lee, M. R., Gu, L. J., Hossain, M. J., Kim, H. K., & Sung, C. K. (2014). Comparative hair restorer efficacy of medicinal herb on nude (Foxn1nu) mice.BioMed research international,2014, 319795. doi:10.1155/2014/319795 [3] Roy, R. K., Thakur, M., & Dixit, V. K. (2008). Hair growth promoting activity of Eclipta alba in male albino rats.Archives of dermatological research,300(7), 357-364. [4] Jahan, R., Al-Nahain, A., Majumder, S., & Rahmatullah, M. (2014). Ethnopharmacological Significance of Eclipta alba (L.) Hassk. (Asteraceae).International scholarly research notices,2014, 385969. doi:10.1155/2014/385969 [5] Rele, A. S., & Mohile, R. B. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage.Journal of cosmetic science,54(2), 175-192. [6] Yu, J. Y., Gupta, B., Park, H. G., Son, M., Jun, J. H., Yong, C. S., … Kim, J. O. (2017). Preclinical and Clinical Studies Demonstrate That the Proprietary Herbal Extract DA-5512 Effectively Stimulates Hair Growth and Promotes Hair Health.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2017, 4395638. doi:10.1155/2017/4395638 [7] Khanpara, K., Renuka, V., & Harisha, C. R. (2012). A detailed investigation on shikakai (Acacia concinna Linn.) fruit.Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Research,9(10), 06-10. [8] Jadhav, V. M., Thorat, R. M., Kadam, V. J., & Sathe, N. S. (2009). Traditional medicinal uses of Hibiscus rosa-sinensis.J Pharm Res,2(8), 1220-1222.