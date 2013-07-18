The Right Way To Oil Your Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Oiling your hair is the best way to provide the much-needed nourishment to your hair. But an oil massage will only have the desired effect if done correctly. Oiling your hair just for the sake of it doesn't benefit anyone. You must know how to do it properly.

The benefits of an oil massage are plenty. Oiling your hair helps you tackle various hair issues like hair fall, hair damage, rough hair and dandruff. Furthermore, a nicely done oil massage relaxes you. So why do it in a hurry?

There are certain things that you need to remember while massaging your hair. Oiling the hair needs its own sweet time. You need to let the oil do its work. And you need to do it the right way. First things first, choose the oil carefully. Know what your hair needs and choose the oil accordingly.

Well, now that you are ready, let's have a look at the best way to oil your hair.

1. Mix Different Oils

Oil massage is meant to nourish your hair. In that regard, don't you think that a mixture of oils will provide more nourishment rather than just one? So, if you oil your hair with just coconut oil, for instance, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil. This will add on to the goodness of your oil and give you a much more nourishing experience.

2. Heat The Oil

Now before you apply the oil, it is important to heat the oil. This is an important step that many of us skip. Hot oil will open up your pores and penetrate deep into your hair follicles more easily and hence will be more effective. For that, you take your oil in a microwave safe container and pop it in the microwave for about 10 seconds. Alternatively, you can heat it up on a low flame or keep the bowl in a basin of hot water to warm it up. But make sure that the oil is not too hot or it will burn your scalp. It should be lukewarm.

3. Comb Through Your Hair

Another important step that we do not consider while giving ourselves is combing through the hair before starting the oiling process. Comb through your hair and then start applying the oil. This will make sure that oil application and smooth and besides if you massage the oil on tangled hair, it will only cause further damage your hair.

4. Massage The Oil

Now comes the main step - to massage the oil on your scalp. Remember, it is not enough to just apply the oil, you need to massage the oil into your scalp. Take the warm oil on your fingertips and massage the oil gently on your scalp. Alternatively, you can divide your hair into smaller sections. Dip a cotton ball in the oil and apply the oil all over your scalp. Once you have covered your full head, use your fingertips to massage the oil into your scalp. But be gentle. Massage the scalp, don't rub vigorously and tug on your hair roots.

5. A Little Steam Cover

You can just leave the hair after oiling, but it is better to give a little steam to your scalp. This will help the oil to seep deep into your hair follicles. For this, take a hot and damp towel and wrap it around your hair after you are done oiling. Your hair will absorb the oil better this way.

6. Don't Tie It Too Tight

If steaming and wrapping your hair seems like a lot of work and you decide to skip it, you can just tie your hair. Don't leave the hair open after oiling. Tie it in a bun or do plaits. But what you need to make sure is that you don't tie your hair too tight. This is because your roots are more vulnerable after you oil them. If you tug on them too hard, it will weaken them and your hair will break.

7. Leave It On For A While

You need to give the oil a while to get absorbed. Give it at least an hour before you wash your hair. Do oiling when you know that you have enough time. Don't rush it. You can also keep the oil overnight for better results.

This is how you should do your oil massage. It might seem like a task, but trust us it is not. If you're doing it, do it the right way or it won't serve any purpose. Just don't overdo it. Twice a week is more than enough. Happy oiling!