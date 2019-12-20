Try These 14 Amazing Tips & Tricks To Make Your Manicure Last

1. File Your Nails Beforehand Filing you nails to your desired shape after you apply the polish can ruin your manicure. To prevent that, file your nails before applying the nail paint.

2. Buff The Nails The next step to do after filing your nails is to buff out the nail bed with a nail filer. This helps to roughen up the nail bed and the polish to stick better.

3. Before The Base Coat, Try The Vinegar Trick Before you move to the application of the base coat, it is advised that you apply some vinegar on your nails using a cotton swab. What this does is that it helps remove the natural oils on the nails and for the nail paint to stay on the nails for a longer period. Allow it to dry before moving in with the nail paint application.

4. Push The Cuticles Back Pushing back the cuticles is an important step to prep for the manicure. This helps prevent nail chipping at the base of the nails.

5. Roll The Nail Polish We usually tend to shake the nail paint vigourously before applying it. We suggest instead of shaking it, roll the nail paint bottle between your hands. This eradicates any air bubbles in the polish and prevent it from chipping later.

6. Go For A Stick Base Coat A sticky base coat will ensure the polish remains on your nails for a longer time. Not only does it prevent the nail ridges but also keep your nails hydrated.

7. Avoid Soaking Your Hands In Water Before Nail Paint Application Soaking your nails in water as the part of your manicure is something we have often seen many professionals doing. This helps to soften your cuticles. But what it also does is expand your nails. And when your nails shrink after you apply the nail paint, the polish does not actually fit and your manicure is ruined. So we suggest you use cuticle oil instead.

8. Use A Mild Soap Instead Of Hand Sanitizer Sanitizers more often than not contain alcohol that can ruin your manicure. So, if you want to make the manicure last, use a mild soap to wash your hands.

9. The Filing Trick Our nail paint often start chipping from the tips. To prevent that from ruining your manicure, file your tips down and reapply your top coat and you are sorted.

10.Avoid Painting On The Cuticles You nail paint will chip from the cuticles and it will make your manicure a mess. So, instead of applying polish over your cuticles, push them back.

11. To Hide The Chipped Nails, Play With The Ombre Effect How many times has it happened that your nail paint is chipped from the top or the base while the rest of it is in perfect condition? We say, too many times. A simple trick to hide that would be creating an ombre effect. If your nail is chipped at the base, use a glitter polish to cover it while adding to its beauty. To hide the paint chipped at the tips, use a contrasting nail paint to create a French manicure effect.

12. Seal The Tips Of Your Nails Sealing the nails is important to prevent chipping at the tips. Do it to your base coat and your nail paint.

13. Double Application Of Top Coat To Seal The Polish In Place Top coat is an much needed finish to your nail paint. It locks everything in place. Apply double coats of the top coat to prevent chipping of the nail paint.