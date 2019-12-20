Just In
- 1 hr ago Tennis Star, Maria Sharapova Shows Us How To Up The Fashion Bar With Her Classy Outfit
-
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: His Stylish Statements Which Made Us Go Awww
- 1 hr ago Viral: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Man Imitating Truck Horns With His Vocal Cords
- 1 hr ago All Hail The Lord: Smudge The Cat Is The Ultimate Meme King Now!
Don't Miss
- Technology OnePlus Announces Bug Bounty Program With A Prize Pool Of $ 7,000
- News Want peace: Locals in Delhi's Jama Masjid area offer roses to police amid anti-CAA protests
- Finance Prince Pipes IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 3
- Movies Kota Factory Emerges As Top Indian Web Series, Beats Sacred Games and The Family Man
- Sports Somersaulting Ahmad skittles Sixers as Hurricanes win in BBL
- Automobiles Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 India Launch Confirmed For Third Quarter Next Year: Details & Expected Pric
- Travel 8 Tips For Female Solo Traveller To Safely Travel Across India
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
Try These 14 Amazing Tips & Tricks To Make Your Manicure Last
Doing a manicure is a relaxing and pampering time for us. It feels good and makes our hand pretty. You feel good and beautiful after a manicure, don't you? But, that usually lasts for a short span of time as within a few days our nail paint starts to chip. And that is not a great sight to look at. And we can not afford to get a manicure done every few days as well.
So, how do you ensure that your manicure stays strong for a longer period? Don't you worry. Today, we have some amazing tips for you to make your manicure last for long. Here we go.
1. File Your Nails Beforehand
Filing you nails to your desired shape after you apply the polish can ruin your manicure. To prevent that, file your nails before applying the nail paint.
2. Buff The Nails
The next step to do after filing your nails is to buff out the nail bed with a nail filer. This helps to roughen up the nail bed and the polish to stick better.
3. Before The Base Coat, Try The Vinegar Trick
Before you move to the application of the base coat, it is advised that you apply some vinegar on your nails using a cotton swab. What this does is that it helps remove the natural oils on the nails and for the nail paint to stay on the nails for a longer period. Allow it to dry before moving in with the nail paint application.
4. Push The Cuticles Back
Pushing back the cuticles is an important step to prep for the manicure. This helps prevent nail chipping at the base of the nails.
5. Roll The Nail Polish
We usually tend to shake the nail paint vigourously before applying it. We suggest instead of shaking it, roll the nail paint bottle between your hands. This eradicates any air bubbles in the polish and prevent it from chipping later.
6. Go For A Stick Base Coat
A sticky base coat will ensure the polish remains on your nails for a longer time. Not only does it prevent the nail ridges but also keep your nails hydrated.
7. Avoid Soaking Your Hands In Water Before Nail Paint Application
Soaking your nails in water as the part of your manicure is something we have often seen many professionals doing. This helps to soften your cuticles. But what it also does is expand your nails. And when your nails shrink after you apply the nail paint, the polish does not actually fit and your manicure is ruined. So we suggest you use cuticle oil instead.
8. Use A Mild Soap Instead Of Hand Sanitizer
Sanitizers more often than not contain alcohol that can ruin your manicure. So, if you want to make the manicure last, use a mild soap to wash your hands.
9. The Filing Trick
Our nail paint often start chipping from the tips. To prevent that from ruining your manicure, file your tips down and reapply your top coat and you are sorted.
10.Avoid Painting On The Cuticles
You nail paint will chip from the cuticles and it will make your manicure a mess. So, instead of applying polish over your cuticles, push them back.
11. To Hide The Chipped Nails, Play With The Ombre Effect
How many times has it happened that your nail paint is chipped from the top or the base while the rest of it is in perfect condition? We say, too many times. A simple trick to hide that would be creating an ombre effect.
If your nail is chipped at the base, use a glitter polish to cover it while adding to its beauty. To hide the paint chipped at the tips, use a contrasting nail paint to create a French manicure effect.
12. Seal The Tips Of Your Nails
Sealing the nails is important to prevent chipping at the tips. Do it to your base coat and your nail paint.
13. Double Application Of Top Coat To Seal The Polish In Place
Top coat is an much needed finish to your nail paint. It locks everything in place. Apply double coats of the top coat to prevent chipping of the nail paint.
14. Dry The Polish Using Cold Air
We usually blow the nail paint to dry it or use a blow dryer to dry it. That actually doesn’t help. Use the cold air setting on your blow dryer to dry the nail paint or dip your hands in ice-cold water to accelerate the process.