The Best Ways To Reduce Growth Of Hair On Chin

Unwanted hair on the body make us conscious and hamper our self-confidence more than it irritatesn us. Almost all the parts of the body have hair and face is one among them. However, hair on the face may be embarrassing especially to women.

Hair on the chin is a problem that many women encounter today. It is a result of androgen surge, a hormone present in males. Most women encounter the problem of chin hair due to hormonal disturbances. Hormone variations are common during menopause while stress or obesity can aggravate the condition. However, the condition can be treated/reduced with adequate care. Here we suggest a few ways to reduce the growth of chin hair conveniently.

1. Try the relaxation mantra

Relaxation and de-stressing is a feasible method to adopt if you really want to reduce your chin hair. Relaxation brings the hormone levels under control and regularizes it. A calm mind will help the androgen levels get back to normal and this will subsequently reduce the hair growth.

2. Watch your diet

Your diet plays a major role in your beauty regime. So take care of what you eat. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Whole grains, millets, meat and dairy products can also help you in attaining this. A healthy diet increases the female hormone levels and this will ultimately reduce the unwanted hair on your face.

If you don't wish to take yourself to a beauty parlour or if you are fond of home remedies then here is something for you.

3. Home Remedy No.1

Lemon juice, is something you can apply on your chin to reduce hair growth in the area. Lime juice has the capacity to bleach hairs and to kill the follicle. Try not to pluck the hairs as this will only stimulate the follicles in the area.

4. Home Remedy No. 2

Take 2 cups of lemon juice, a cup of honey and 4 cups of sugar and heat it until it melts. Allow the mixture to cool and later apply it on your chin. Once the mixture gets dried up, take a piece of cloth, place it on your chin and pull the cloth in a swift motion in the direction of hair growth.

5. Home Remedy No.3

Take haldi, curd and besan and make a thick paste out of it, mixing all the three together. Apply the mixture on your chin and leave it until it dries. Wash off with cool water.

6. Other ways

If you are not for any of the above ways and are looking for something to get rid of your hair on the chin permanently, then you may well opt for methods like electrolysis. Electrolysis is claimed to be one of the permanent methods, although there are cases of re-growth. You may also try using hair removers, tweezers, epilation etc., to get rid of your chin hair.