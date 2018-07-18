Sugaring - The Natural Way To Remove Unwanted Hair At Home! Body Care lekhaka-DEVIKA BANDYOPADHYA

Body hair is natural but it makes women very conscious, especially in a time when we're expected to be picture perfect. We mostly turn to parlours to get waxing done. Some women even resort to laser hair removal. But that is quite expensive and hence not for everyone. And parlours also can be quite expensive for that matter.

So what else can we do? Is there any other way to solve this issue? Well, there is. Today, we're here to tell you how you can remove the unwanted body hair at your home, with the ingredients easily available and without much fuss.

Sugar Waxing

Sugar waxing or sugaring is a very effective and cost-friendly way to remove unwanted hair. [1] It is made using natural ingredients and it is safe for sensitive skin. Sugar is water-soluble and hence reaches the hair follicles and helps you pull out the hair from their roots. This ensures that the hair does not grow back faster. Sugar also exfoliates your skin.

Sugar waxing can be used to wax various areas of the body like arms, feet, upper lips and even the bikini area. Let's have a look at how this is done.

1. Sugar, lemon and water

Lemon contains vitamin C [2] that helps to lighten and brighten the skin. Being an antioxidant, [3] vitamin C also helps to fight free radicals. It also helps to remove the dark spots.

Ingredients

½ cup sugar

1 lemon

½ cup water

A saucepan

Method of use

Add the sugar in the saucepan.

Squeeze in the lemon.

Now add the water in the saucepan and mix well.

Put this saucepan on the stove and leave the mixture to boil.

Once it starts boiling, keep stirring the mixture.

You'll see bubbles forming while it boils. Reduce the flame to medium heat or low heat, if required.

Keep stirring the mixture until it reaches a smooth consistency and a golden brown colour.

Once done, shift the mixture to another jar.

Let it cool down for 30 minutes.

Using a spatula apply the wax evenly on the specific area, in the opposite direction of hair growth.

Let it cool down for a few seconds and become harder.

Now pull it off in the direction of the hair growth.

2. Sugar with egg white

Egg white has proteins [4] that help to nourish the skin. It has astringent properties that help to tighten the pores. It also has antibacterial and antiseptic properties [5] that help to keep bacteria at bay.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 egg white

½ tbsp corn flour

Method of use

Put the egg white from an egg in a bowl.

Add sugar and cornflour into the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Using a brush, apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Peel it off.

Make sure to hold the skin firmly while peeling it off.

Use 2 times a week for the desired results.

3. Sugar with honey and lemon

Honey moisturises the skin. It has antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and helps to keep bacteria at bay and soothes the skin. [6] It has antioxidant properties and hence helps to fight free radical damage.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

A saucepan

Method of use

Put sugar, honey and lemon juice in the saucepan and mix well.

Heat the mixture until you get a smooth wax-like consistency.

Now dust the area you want to wax with powder.

Using a spatula, apply the wax evenly in the direction of hair growth.

Now put a wax strip over the wax and press it.

Now pull it in the opposite direction of the hair growth.

4. Sugar with chamomile tea

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties and helps to soothe the skin and cleanse it. It has antioxidants that help to fight free radical damage. [7] It also helps to reduce the dark spots and thus gives your clear skin. This wax is especially used to wax the upper lip area.

Ingredients

4 chamomile tea bags

2 cups sugar

A saucepan

Method of use

In a saucepan, add some water and the chamomile tea bags.

Bring the water to a boil.

Turn off the heat and let the tea bags soak for 30 minutes more.

Take out ¼ cup of the chamomile tea.

Add the sugar and chamomile tea in the saucepan and put it on a stove.

Keep stirring the mixture until it comes to a boil.

Let the mixture boil till it becomes a dark colour mixture.

Pour the mixture into a jar.

Let it cool down to room temperature.

Apply the wax on your upper lips in the direction of the hair growth.

Put a wax strip over the wax and press it.

Now pull the wax strip in the opposite direction of hair growth.

Why Sugar Waxing?

The very first advantage of sugar waxing is that it is made up of natural ingredients that you know won't harm the skin.

Sugar wax need not be heated to very high temperature. Hence, it doesn't burn the skin, which we all have experienced with waxing sometime or the other.

It will leave you with smooth skin.

It is easy to pull the sugar wax from the skin and it doesn't create much fuss.

It can be used on any part of the body.

It leads to less irritation and swelling post waxing, which makes it a great option.

