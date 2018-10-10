6 Zodiac Signs Who Love To Be Alone The Most

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July Cancerians enjoy the company of friends too much. But does that mean they cannot stay alone? Obviously not! In fact, staying alone would be the best way in which they can utilise their time. A big ocean of thoughts and to-do things heavily inside them 24X7. When alone, they would work on finishing the tasks on this list. Since they are one of the most sensitive signs as well, when they are too hurt, they prefer to stay alone until they recover. Most Read: Your True Purpose In Life Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Virgos have a busy mind. They never bother even to look who they are surrounded by. Even when they have company, there are chances they might only be physically present there and not mentally. Arts, reading, cooking etc., would all serve as perfect companions when they are alone. Some Virgos are shy as well. Being surrounded by people would thus make them uncomfortable. Thus, they choose to stay alone. Virgo Yearly Horoscope 2019

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November Scorpio Yearly Horoscope 2019 Scorpios would also love to be surrounded with friends and have fun with them. But they are passionate about everything. Be it their work, or any idea in their mind that they want to give shape to, they would like to dedicate their entire self to it. The passionate Scorpios thus become workaholics at such times. Therefore, being with loved ones makes them happy but only when they do not already have some job in hand. Most Read: This Is What Each Zodiac Woman Does When Wanting Her Ex Back!

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Do you know a friend who might become too social in a party one day and would choose to just sit in a corner and watch the people around some other day? Well, they might be Capricorns. Most of the Capricorns are intellectual beings. They would prefer to stay alone, make some introspection, or indulge in other recreational activities most of the times, and not go out just to waste their valuable time. However, there might be a day in a fortnight when they are just fed up of introspections and would go out to have all the fun of the world with friends. Capricorn Yearly Horoscope 2019

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Be it travelling, going for a movie or staying at home and completing their projects, Aquarians love to look independent. Their opinions on matters might be much different from those of the crowd. You would often see them reading while travelling in public transport, visiting places on their own, and drinking coffee alone at a cafe. Rather than bothering about someone else's needs by their side, they would prefer fulfilling their own needs and stay happy. Aquarius Yearly Horoscope 2019