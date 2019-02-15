TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Famous
Many people keep trying hard through their posts on social platforms, and seem dying for likes and subscribes, experimenting their talents. At the same time, there are these people whose even an 'average video' posted there, might make them a star overnight. Don't you feel that there are some people who are appreciated in whatever they do?
Every judgement comes out to be in their favour. How does that happen? Well, astrology has the answer. People of some zodiac signs are meant to be popular. But which are those zodiacs? That is what we are going to explore now. Read on.
Aries
Fire is meant to burn! Yes, that what exactly the fire sign Aries seems to believe. The warrior sign Aries is the real commander of the army and no commander is infamous. All they do gets noticed as well as appreciated. Or it might also be the case that their genuine heart welcomes the waves of popularity. You know, energies travel and reach where the attraction is more. So probably the fire in Aries attracts the cool waves of popularity more.
Cancer
Cancerians are exactly the people who look beautiful dancing, singing, eating, sleeping, and all. Yes, whether the action is there or not, the reaction from the public is definitely there in case of a Cancerian. Seems that people just can't stop thinking about them, maybe.
Gemini
Yes, the mysterious Gemini is also meant to be famous. They dont talk much, yet they talk and their talks make them famous. Confused? Well, the essence is that while they do not open up much before people, when they actually do, the intelligence and wit wins the hearts. But the condition is that they display their hearts only before their friends, only after that do they prove to be one of the most talkative among their group.
Leo
Have you ever seen a lion not being famous? When does the lion go unnoticed? So it goes unsaid that a Leo becomes famous wherever it stays, just as a lion. And the best thing about them is that while they can acquire fame, they can also very well keep it.
Virgo
They do not seek but grab the attention. And that's how it goes in case of a Virgo. They know it well enough which weapon is to be used at what time. Their perfect timing and the required hit, ends up giving them a popularity hit every time they try for it.
Scorpio
Well, the example of Bill Gates should say it all to you. Attaining fame, self promoting and then maintaining and controlling the name and fame, they can do it all just by their multitasking personality.
Sagittarius
Imagine someone, who is always found partying, enjoying trips and planning outings most of the time. A person who loves the company of one and all, and for whom all that's needed is a plan to go out and live the adventures, Sags are successful in making it to fame and popularity. Heard about the philosophy of ''we live once''?.Probably, that's what they believe in.