    Super Snow Moon 2019: Most Affected Zodiac Signs

    By

    The Super Snow Moon, the brightest moon of the year, will grace the sky on 19 February 2019. it is also being called the hunger moon. A full moon, it would be larger in size, brighter in appearance and much closer to the earth today. And like any other celestial event, this full moon of February will also come with some astrological impacts. That is what we are going to discuss in today's post. Read below the zodiac signs to be affected the most by the Super Snow Moon of the year.

    Gemini

    Your focus would be more on making yourself safe and comfortable in the company of the people you have known for quite some time. And those with whom you no more feel secure and comfortable, might get eliminated from the list of your friends. Try to be around and with people who are your well wishers in genuine.

    Virgo

    The only thing you need to understand now is that you are sufficient to change your life; there is no need to depend on others for it. The time is lucky to bring in new changes in life. You can look at life with a completely new attitude altogether. Things that you wanted to accomplish but could not do, can be begun now.

    Sagittarius

    Tensions at the workplace can be predicted. This might create a need for you to go on a relaxation period. Choose a place that can rejuvenate the real you; be it your home or a trip outside and spend some quality time pampering yourself. This way, prepare yourself for the new challenges.

    Pisces

    Sun moves into Pisces sign now. Around this time, you would find yourself confused regarding your relationships. Whether you should be single or mingle, depends wholly on the direction you give to the relationship. Calculate well whether you will be able to handle and maintain a healthy relationship while giving yourself the required healthy time with your own self.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
