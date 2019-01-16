These Are The Most Competitive Zodiac Signs

Aries An Arian is competitive about almost everything. And the most amazing thing is that while they will go around boasting about it almost everywhere, they get demotivated when they sometimes miss the mark, though it seldom happens. Full of energy and very active, Aries are known to be top competitors in everything, but they are serious only about certain specific things in life. Aries Yearly Horoscope 2019

Leo The next comes a Leo. Displaying your ability to win is what motivates you to compete. You take to flaunting about it just the very next moment you win. Being somewhere behind in the line demoralises you and fails to feed your ego. Just as a lion, the sooner you kill the enemy, the more satisfied you feel. Almost nothing can control or rule your minds, you are your own ruler. Hence, you work with a calm and composed mind. And this is what takes you to the top. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2019

Scorpio Scorpios get a bit complex here. They are super energetic, serious and go getters. They love living the life to the fullest. This is what motivates them to compete. However, they take things easy when the competition is with those whom they love. In such a case they would enjoy the participation and have fun. But when their beloveds are not involved, they wouldn't let anybody defeat them. Scorpio Yearly Horoscope 2019

Capricorn Stubborn Capricorns, who love winning, know that they are the kings. All they want is others to know this. In short, we can also say that their life is made of competing and winning in almost every important thing. They bother the least about the things that do not matter to them. Unaffected by other's opinions, they always play only to win the game. Capricorn Yearly Horoscope 2019