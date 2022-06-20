International Yoga Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Lead Mass Yoga In Karnataka On 21 June Yoga Spirituality oi-Boldsky Desk

The term Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word "yuj," which means "union" or "to join." It is known as a spiritual disciple and is teamed with subtle science to establish a harmony between mind and body. The origin of Yoga can be traced back thousands of years before any faith or belief system came into existence. The idea is to be one with the universe and achieve the highest level of harmony. It is more of therapy or an exercise chain that is associated with health, fitness and overall well-being. In the religious texts, Lord Shiva is believed to be the first yogi or Adiyogi, and the first Guru or Adi Guru.

PM Modi’s Yoga Programme Is Also Part Of The Novel Programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ Modi’s yoga programme is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’, which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga’s unifying power surpassing boundaries. (PTI)

The Yoga Programme Will Be Telecast Live On Doordarshan For 16 Time Zones 'The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada,' Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday. Seventy-nine countries and United Nations’ organisations are onboard for the programme. It will be telecast live on Doordarshan for 16 time zones.

PM Modi Urges People To Make Yoga Day A Success 'Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga', tweets PM Modi.

8th International Day Of Yoga 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Lead Mass Yoga In Karnataka On 21 June Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations from the heritage city of Mysuru. More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds. (ANI)

International Yoga Day is a yearly event that is observed on 21 June every year. This day coincides with the Summer Solstice. It was in 2015 when the celebration for Yoga Day first began. Catch the latest update on International Yoga Day in the live blog here.

Yoga is not restricted to any particular region, religion, culture, or community and therefore, one can practice it for inner peace and wellbeing. There are numerous traditional schools of Yoga such as Jnana-yoga, Bhakti-yoga, Karma-yoga, Dhyana-yoga, Patanjala-yoga, Kundalini-yoga, Hatha-yoga, Mantra-yoga, Laya-yoga, Raja-yoga, Jain-yoga, Bouddha-yoga etc. Each of these schools is distinct and has a unique method of practice and principles.

Due to the immense popularity of yoga and the health benefits that it provides, many schools have introduced yoga as a part of their curriculum. International Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21 June and the theme for 2022 is 'Yoga For Humanity' which means 'Yoga for health of all'.

On 21 June 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass Yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on the International Day of Yoga, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday, while addressing the media. He will join 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event, Mr Sonowal said.

The Union Minister said that a flagship programme in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs is being organised for a mass Yoga Protocol world over on IDY 2022 following the movement of the Sun. "The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada," he said. "Seventy-nine Countries and United Nations' organisations are onboard for the programme with full-hearted support of Indian missions abroad. The programme will be telecast live on DD India for 16 time zones," Mr Sonowal said, mentioned a PTI report.

