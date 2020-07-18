ENGLISH

    Sawan Somwar 2020: Here's The Date, Muhurta, Puja Vidhi And Katha Of This Vrat

    By

    Sawan is considered to be one of the most auspicious months in a Hindu year. It is believed to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva and therefore, devotees worship Him throughout this month. Though according to Hindu Mythology, Mondays are considered to be the day of Lord Shiva, those falling in the month of Sawan have the utmost importance. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on Sawan Somwar can benefit a person in many ways. This year the Sawan month began on 6 July 2020 and will end on 3 August 2020.

    Today we are going to tell you about the Puja Vidhi and Katha of Sawan Somwar. Scroll this article to read more.

    Muhurta And Dates Of Sawan Somwar

    • 6 July 2020: First Sawan Somwar. Muhurta will begin at 05:02 am and will stay till 18:34 pm.
    • 13 July 2020: Second Sawan Somwar. The Muhurta on this day will stay from 05:05 am to 18:34 pm.
    • 20 July 2020: Third Sawan Somwar. The Muhurta on this day will be from 05:08 am to 18:31 pm.
    • 27 July 2020: Fourth Sawan Somwar. The Muhurta on this day will be from 05:11 am to 18:28 pm.
    • 03 August 2020: Fifth Sawan Somwar. The Muhurta on this day will stay from

    Puja Vidhi For Sawan Somwar

    • Those who are willing to worship Lord Shiva on Sawan Somwar should wake up early and freshen up. Then they need to take a bath and wear clean clothes.
    • After this bring some flowers and Bael leaves to offer to Lord Shiva. You can also bring Bhang, Dhatura and fresh milk.
    • Now you can worship Lord Shiva by offering Gangaajal and milk. In case, you don't get Ganga Jal, you can offer water to Lord Shiva.
    • Then apply Chandan (sandalwood) paste on the Shivlinga. You should then offer Supari (betel nut), Dhatura, Bhang, seasonal fruits, flowers, coconut and Pancha Amrit which is prepared using milk, curd, honey, jaggery and ghee.
    • After this light a Diya (earthen lamp) and chant the mantras of Lord Shiva.
    • Listen to the Katha of Sawan Somwar and then recite the Shiva Chalisa.
    • Also, perform the aarti of Lord Shiva.
    • After this, you can distribute the Pancha Amrit among children and other people.

    Katha

    There are many stories behind worshipping Lord Shiva in Sawan Somwar. One such story is of Goddess Parvati, the Goddess of divine strength and power. She is also considered to be the Goddess of marital bliss, family, children, fertility, harmony, love and beauty.

    It is believed that Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva and therefore, she wanted to please Him. For this, she observed fasts during the entire Sawan month. She worshipped Lord Shiva with full dedication and devotion.

    The dedication and devotion of Goddess Parvati pleased Lord Shiva and He fulfilled the wish of Goddess Parvati. This is why unmarried girls worship Lord Shiva during the month to seek blessings in the form of the love of the man they admire.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
