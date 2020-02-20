Just In
- 4 min ago Kiara Advani's Pink Chikankari Lehenga Is Absolutely On Our Wish List
-
- 40 min ago Maha Shivratri 2020: 13 Quotes, Sayings And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones
- 1 hr ago 15 Indian Spices And Their Amazing Health Benefits
- 2 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Gives Stylish Goals In A Tuxedo With A Hoodie At Smile Mirchi Music Awards
Don't Miss
- News Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Donald Trump roadshow
- Technology Xiaomi Alleged Redmi K30 Pro 5G Smartphone Expected To Arrive With 33W Fast-Charger
- Finance SBI Cards IPO To Open On 2 March
- Sports We need 'A' game to beat world-class India: Kane Williamson
- Movies Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Launches Adult Entertainer Career
- Automobiles Hero Destini 125 BS6 Scooter Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 64,310
- Travel 8 Most Appealing Summer Holiday Destinations In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Maha Shivratri 2020: 7 Auspicious Leaves That You Can Offer To Lord Shiva
Lord Shiva, is known as the God of destruction (when evil powers threaten humanity) and transformation. He is said often referred to as Bholenath, the one who is as innocent as a child and can be easily pleased. Devotees worship Lord Shiva in the form of Shivlinga, which in return, symbolises Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Together, they are responsible for the creation of the entire universe. Devotees will worship Lord Shiva with great dedication, especially on Maha Shivratri, the day on which Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married to each other. This year the festival falls on 21 February 2020.
Maha Shivratri 2020: Different Names Of Lord Shiva And Their Meanings
Devotees believe that one can please Lord Shiva by offering his favourite leaves along with flowers. So if you are looking forward to pleasing Lord Shiva, then you can scroll down the article to know what are his favourite leaves.
1. Bel Patra (Bael Leaves)
Lord Shiva's most favourite leaf is said to be Bel Patra. Devotees believe that the trident leaves can please Lord Shiva easily. You can also offer Bel leaves along with the ice cold milk. It is said that offering Bel leaves will bless you with prosperity and good health. Also, it will relieve you from poverty and illness.
2. Peepal Leaves
According to the stories mentioned in the Skanda-Purana (a holy book of Hindus), the holy trinity i.e., Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva reside in Peepal tree. Therefore, offering Peepal leaves to Lord Shiva will fetch you blessings from him. Also, if you are facing Shani dosh or are going through constant obstacles in accomplishing your important work then, you can offer Peepal leaves to Lord Shiva, especially on Maha Shivratri.
3. Banyan Leaves
Banyan trees are one of the longest living beings on Earth. Perhaps, therefore, they are said to symbolize immortality in the Hinduism. But the tree doesn't signify the cycle of life and therefore people do not include it in ceremonies related to weddings. But according to mythological stories, Lord Shiva sits under this tree. Offering its leaves to Shivlinga can bless one with a long and healthy life.
Also read: Maha Shivratri 2020: Know The Difference Between Jyotirlinga And Shivlinga
4. Ashoka Leaves
Ashoka trees are considered to be extremely auspicious according to the Hindu culture. Its leaves are often used in almost every religious and auspicious occasion. It is believed that offering Ashoka leaves to Lord Shiva blesses a childless couple with a child and brings fame to one's life.
5. Mango Leaves
Hindus often use mango leaves on various auspicious occasions. Legends believe that these leaves not only glorify the entrances but also bring good fortune. Lord Shiva is also fond of these leaves and therefore, those who offer mango leaves to Lord Shiva, they receive his blessings in the form of wealth, health and prosperity.
6. Aak Leaves
Devotees believe that Lord Shiva is extremely fond of Aak fruit and therefore, offering its leaves can please Lord Shiva. If you or anybody in your family is suffering from a mental illness or stress, then you can offer aak leaves to the Shivlinga. Doing so will bring positive results.
7. Anar (Pomegranate) Leaves
Devotees believe that offering the leaves of Anar will bring them good luck and remove the obstacles from their lives. Also, pomegranate fruit is also dear to Lord Shiva and therefore, offering its leaves will help you to please the Lord.
Also read: Maha Shivratri 2020: Worship Lord Shiva According To Your Zodiac Sign