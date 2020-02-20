Maha Shivratri 2020: 7 Auspicious Leaves That You Can Offer To Lord Shiva

1. Bel Patra (Bael Leaves) Lord Shiva's most favourite leaf is said to be Bel Patra. Devotees believe that the trident leaves can please Lord Shiva easily. You can also offer Bel leaves along with the ice cold milk. It is said that offering Bel leaves will bless you with prosperity and good health. Also, it will relieve you from poverty and illness.

2. Peepal Leaves According to the stories mentioned in the Skanda-Purana (a holy book of Hindus), the holy trinity i.e., Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva reside in Peepal tree. Therefore, offering Peepal leaves to Lord Shiva will fetch you blessings from him. Also, if you are facing Shani dosh or are going through constant obstacles in accomplishing your important work then, you can offer Peepal leaves to Lord Shiva, especially on Maha Shivratri.

3. Banyan Leaves Banyan trees are one of the longest living beings on Earth. Perhaps, therefore, they are said to symbolize immortality in the Hinduism. But the tree doesn't signify the cycle of life and therefore people do not include it in ceremonies related to weddings. But according to mythological stories, Lord Shiva sits under this tree. Offering its leaves to Shivlinga can bless one with a long and healthy life. Also read: Maha Shivratri 2020: Know The Difference Between Jyotirlinga And Shivlinga

4. Ashoka Leaves Ashoka trees are considered to be extremely auspicious according to the Hindu culture. Its leaves are often used in almost every religious and auspicious occasion. It is believed that offering Ashoka leaves to Lord Shiva blesses a childless couple with a child and brings fame to one's life.

5. Mango Leaves Hindus often use mango leaves on various auspicious occasions. Legends believe that these leaves not only glorify the entrances but also bring good fortune. Lord Shiva is also fond of these leaves and therefore, those who offer mango leaves to Lord Shiva, they receive his blessings in the form of wealth, health and prosperity.

6. Aak Leaves Devotees believe that Lord Shiva is extremely fond of Aak fruit and therefore, offering its leaves can please Lord Shiva. If you or anybody in your family is suffering from a mental illness or stress, then you can offer aak leaves to the Shivlinga. Doing so will bring positive results.