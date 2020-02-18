Just In
Don't Miss
- News 'Not upset with Jyotiraditya Scindia': Kamal Nath amid cracks in Congress
- Sports Jasprit Bumrah will have a massive impact in Test series: Shane Bond
- Technology Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Announced: How To Get One For Free
- Movies Shekhar Kapur Is Unhappy With Mr India 2 Announcement!
- Automobiles Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled Ahead Of India Launch: Will Rival The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
- Finance Barbeque Nation Files For IPO
- Travel Maha Shivratri 2020: Ancient Shiva Temples In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Maha Shivratri 2020: Worship Lord Shiva According To Your Zodiac Sign
In Hinduism, Lord Shiva also known as Mahadev is the Supreme God, is said to be one among the holy trinity i.e., Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Devotees of Lord Shiva have immense faith in Him and therefore, they celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri with huge dedication and devotion. It is considered to be the night when Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati. Also, this is the day when he drank Halahal, the deadly poison. Every year, Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the 14th night of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Phalgun. Therefore, thhis year the day falls on 21 February 2020.
Here's The Reason Why You Must Not Offer Turmeric To Lord Shiva
Devotees will be observing a fast and will be worshipping Lord Shiva on this day to please Him. In case, you are also willing to worship Lord Shiva, then you must know your zodiac sign and that what you must do to please him.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
As we know there are 12 Jyotirlingas, the mystic form of Lord Shiva that appeared itself in a form of light, the Somanath Jyotirlinga is the first among all the Jyotirlinga. People born under the Aries zodiac sign can visit Somanath and worship the Jyotirlinga to please Lord Shiva.
It is believed that the 12 Jyotirlinga represents one zodiac each and therefore, Somanath represents Aries. In case, you can't visit Somanath, you can visit a nearby temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and remember Somanath Jyotirlinga.
After worshipping, chant, ‘Hrim Om Namah Shivaye Hrim'.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
People born under this zodiac sign must worship Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga as Mallikarjuna rules Taurus. But if you are unable to visit Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, you can visit any nearby Shivlinga on Maha Shivratri and remember the Jyotirlinga while you offer Gangajal on the Shivlinga. Also, chant, 'Om Namah Shivaye' while you are worshipping.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Legends believe that Mahakaleshwara Jyotirlinga, situated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh rules Gemini. Therefore, people born under this zodiac sign, can visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and worship Lord Shiva in his mystic form. But if you are unable to visit the Jyotirlinga, then you can worship any nearby Shivlinga by remembering Lord Mahakaleshwar. Also, You can chant 'Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraye' and it will help you to please Lord Shiva.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
The Omkareshwara Jyotirlinga is said to rule this sign and therefore, people belonging to this sign can worship Omkareshwara Jyotirlinga. You can also worship any nearby Shivlinga and give a Panchamrit bath to the Shivlinga. Also, offer Bael leaves to the Shivlinga and chant 'Om Haum Joom Sah'. This way, you will be able to receive blessings from Lord Shiva in the form of wealth, health and mental peace. Students chanting this mantra can be benefitted through this mantra.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
People belonging to this zodiac sign must worship Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga as their zodiac sign is ruled by this Jyotirlinga. In case, you can't visit Vaidyanath, worship any nearby Shivlinga using Gangajal (Water from River Ganges) and white Kaner flower. Also, offer Bhang and Dhatura to the Shivlinga while you remember Lord Vaidyanath. While you are worshipping the Shivlinga, you can chant the Maha Mrityunjay Mantra to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
The Bheemashankara Jyotirlinga situated on the banks of Bheema river in Maharashtra rules this zodiac sign. So if you belong to this zodiac sign, you can visit the Bheemashankara Lord and seek his blessings. You can also worship nearby Shivlinga while bathing it with milk and ghee. Also, offer yellow Kaner flower and Shami leaves to please Lord Shiva. While you are worshipping make sure to chant, 'Om Bhagwate Rudraye'. This will fetch you blessings in the form of fruitful bond with your loved ones and prosperity.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga which is situated in Tamil Nadu, India is said to be ruling this sign. People born under Libra must therefore, worship Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga to please Lord Shiva. Those who can't visit this Jyotirlinga can worship any Shivlinga by giving it a holy bath using Batasha (a sweet) mixed with milk. Also chant 'Om Namah Shivaye' and offer Aak flower to the Shivlinga. Doing so will bring marital bliss and will remove obstacles from your work life.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
People born under this sign must worship Nageshwara Jyotirlinga which is situated in Gujarat. Worshipping Lord Nageshwara on this day will save you from accidents and mis happenings in life. You can also worship nearby Shivlinga. In that case, offer milk, Dhaan ka lava (paddy slag), Marigold flower, Shami and Bael leaves. Also chant, 'Hrim Om Shivaye Hrim' to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
The Kashi Vishwantha Jyotirlinga present at Varanasi rules this zodiac sign and therefore, you can worship this Jyotirlinga. You can also worship any other Shivlinga using Kesar(Saffron) mixed Gangajal. In addition to this, also chant 'Om Tatpurushaye Vidmahe Mahadevaye Dhimahi| Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat'. Worshipping this way, you will be able to gain blessings from Lord Shiva in the form of wealth, health and mental peace.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
If you were born under this sign, you can worship the Trayambakeshwara Jyotirlinga which is situated in Nasik, Maharashtra. On Maha Shivratri, you can worship any nearby Shivlinga and offer jaggery mixed Gangajal. Offer blue flowers and Dhatura while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaye' to please Lord Shiva.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You can worship the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga that is situated in Uttarakhand as Lord Shiva in this form rules your zodiac sign. But if you are unable to visit Kedarnath, then you can worship any nearby Shivlinga and giver Panchamrit bath to the Shivlinga. Also, offer Lotus flowers to the Shivlinga while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaye' to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
The Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga situated in Aurangabad (Maharashtra) is said to be the one that rules people under this zodiac sign. Therefore, if you are born under this zodiac sign, then you can visit the Jyotirlinga. In addition to this, you can also worship any nearby Shivlinga and offer Kesar mixed milk to the Shivlinga. Also, offer yellow Kaner flowers and Bael leaves to the Shivlinga. Chanting 'Om Tatpurushaye Vidmahe Mahadevaye Dhimahi| Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat' mantra will help you in overcoming the problems of your life and please Lord Shani as well.
Also read: Colours To Wear According To Your Zodiac Sign
Har Har Mahadev!!!