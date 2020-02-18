Maha Shivratri 2020: Worship Lord Shiva According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 19 April As we know there are 12 Jyotirlingas, the mystic form of Lord Shiva that appeared itself in a form of light, the Somanath Jyotirlinga is the first among all the Jyotirlinga. People born under the Aries zodiac sign can visit Somanath and worship the Jyotirlinga to please Lord Shiva. It is believed that the 12 Jyotirlinga represents one zodiac each and therefore, Somanath represents Aries. In case, you can't visit Somanath, you can visit a nearby temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and remember Somanath Jyotirlinga. After worshipping, chant, ‘Hrim Om Namah Shivaye Hrim'.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May People born under this zodiac sign must worship Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga as Mallikarjuna rules Taurus. But if you are unable to visit Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, you can visit any nearby Shivlinga on Maha Shivratri and remember the Jyotirlinga while you offer Gangajal on the Shivlinga. Also, chant, 'Om Namah Shivaye' while you are worshipping.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Legends believe that Mahakaleshwara Jyotirlinga, situated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh rules Gemini. Therefore, people born under this zodiac sign, can visit Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and worship Lord Shiva in his mystic form. But if you are unable to visit the Jyotirlinga, then you can worship any nearby Shivlinga by remembering Lord Mahakaleshwar. Also, You can chant 'Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraye' and it will help you to please Lord Shiva.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The Omkareshwara Jyotirlinga is said to rule this sign and therefore, people belonging to this sign can worship Omkareshwara Jyotirlinga. You can also worship any nearby Shivlinga and give a Panchamrit bath to the Shivlinga. Also, offer Bael leaves to the Shivlinga and chant 'Om Haum Joom Sah'. This way, you will be able to receive blessings from Lord Shiva in the form of wealth, health and mental peace. Students chanting this mantra can be benefitted through this mantra.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August People belonging to this zodiac sign must worship Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga as their zodiac sign is ruled by this Jyotirlinga. In case, you can't visit Vaidyanath, worship any nearby Shivlinga using Gangajal (Water from River Ganges) and white Kaner flower. Also, offer Bhang and Dhatura to the Shivlinga while you remember Lord Vaidyanath. While you are worshipping the Shivlinga, you can chant the Maha Mrityunjay Mantra to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The Bheemashankara Jyotirlinga situated on the banks of Bheema river in Maharashtra rules this zodiac sign. So if you belong to this zodiac sign, you can visit the Bheemashankara Lord and seek his blessings. You can also worship nearby Shivlinga while bathing it with milk and ghee. Also, offer yellow Kaner flower and Shami leaves to please Lord Shiva. While you are worshipping make sure to chant, 'Om Bhagwate Rudraye'. This will fetch you blessings in the form of fruitful bond with your loved ones and prosperity.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga which is situated in Tamil Nadu, India is said to be ruling this sign. People born under Libra must therefore, worship Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga to please Lord Shiva. Those who can't visit this Jyotirlinga can worship any Shivlinga by giving it a holy bath using Batasha (a sweet) mixed with milk. Also chant 'Om Namah Shivaye' and offer Aak flower to the Shivlinga. Doing so will bring marital bliss and will remove obstacles from your work life.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November People born under this sign must worship Nageshwara Jyotirlinga which is situated in Gujarat. Worshipping Lord Nageshwara on this day will save you from accidents and mis happenings in life. You can also worship nearby Shivlinga. In that case, offer milk, Dhaan ka lava (paddy slag), Marigold flower, Shami and Bael leaves. Also chant, 'Hrim Om Shivaye Hrim' to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The Kashi Vishwantha Jyotirlinga present at Varanasi rules this zodiac sign and therefore, you can worship this Jyotirlinga. You can also worship any other Shivlinga using Kesar(Saffron) mixed Gangajal. In addition to this, also chant 'Om Tatpurushaye Vidmahe Mahadevaye Dhimahi| Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat'. Worshipping this way, you will be able to gain blessings from Lord Shiva in the form of wealth, health and mental peace.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you were born under this sign, you can worship the Trayambakeshwara Jyotirlinga which is situated in Nasik, Maharashtra. On Maha Shivratri, you can worship any nearby Shivlinga and offer jaggery mixed Gangajal. Offer blue flowers and Dhatura while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaye' to please Lord Shiva.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You can worship the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga that is situated in Uttarakhand as Lord Shiva in this form rules your zodiac sign. But if you are unable to visit Kedarnath, then you can worship any nearby Shivlinga and giver Panchamrit bath to the Shivlinga. Also, offer Lotus flowers to the Shivlinga while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaye' to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.