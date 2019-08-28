Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Beautiful Rangoli Designs To Welcome Lord Ganesha Festivals oi-Shivangi Karn

Festivals come in numerous colours. Whenever a festival arrives, the cheerfulness and joy of its arrival can be felt in the air. People wear colourful clothes, prepare varieties of sweets, decorate their houses but the one thing without which any festival remains incomplete is 'rangoli'.

With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the preparation and decoration need no less enthusiasm as the festival is marked by the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, intelligence, and prosperity. The day is observed with prayers, hymns, pandals, and sweets. On this day, women decorate the entrance of their houses with beautifully designed rangoli and celebrate the lord's arrival.

Talking about rangoli, it is an art pattern made on the ground during festivals or auspicious occasions. It represents traditions and practices depending on the area or festival for which it is made. People believe that making rangoli brings good luck and prosperity in the house.

On the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, we have brought to you some amazing rangoli design ideas which you can surely try at your home and make the entrance of your abode adorable.

1. Ganesha With 3 Flowers Rangoli

2. Ganesha On Petals Rangoli

3. Om Ganesha Rangoli

4. Marigold Ganesha Rangoli

5. Special Rangoli Design

6. Vibrant Ganpati Rangoli

7. Elegant Ganesha Rangoli

8. Yellow Flower Design Ganesha Rangoli

9. Mayur Design Rangoli

10. Beautiful Venkatesh Rangoli