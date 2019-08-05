Just In
- 38 min ago What Is Marburg Virus Disease? Everything You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago Barbie Honours Six Women Of Science, Includes COVID Vaccine Developer Into Their Dolls
- 3 hrs ago Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Top 6 Times When The Actress Slayed It In Pink Outfits
- 7 hrs ago Parsi New Year 2021: Messages, Wishes, Quotes To Share With Your Family, Friends, Colleagues And Loved Ones
Don't Miss
- Movies Navya Naveli Nanda Got Really Upset When Troll Questioned Her Mom Shweta Bachchan's Profession
- Sports Rumour Has It: Lukaku arrives in London to finalise €115m Chelsea move, Dzeko set for Inter
- Technology Massive Reddit Outage Affects Users Globally; When Are The Services Resuming?
- News Enjoy zero waiting time! SpiceJet flyers can now book cabs mid-air in this city; Details here
- Finance Now Use Bitcoin To Buy Domino's Pizza, Coffee, And More In India
- Automobiles MG Hector Shine Variant Launched In India At Rs 14.51 Lakh: Electric Sunroof, New Single-Tone Colour
- Education Know The Story Of Captain Vikram Batra Aka Shershaah: Facts About The Soldier Who Became Legend
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In September
Nag Panchami 2021: Date, Time, Mantra and Puja Vidhi
In Hinduism, the Shravan month is considered as one of the auspicious months, as people can witness a combination of many festivals including Shravan Somwar (Sawan Somwar), Raksha Bandhan, Hariyali Teej to name a few. Nag Panchami is one of these festivals and holds a great importance among the people who follow Hinduism and are an ardent worshipper of Lord Shiva.
Every year, during the Shukla Paksha Panchami the festival is observed according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the day is on 13 August.
According to the scriptures, Lord Shiva holds a snake around his throat, while Lord Vishnu is seen resting on the coils of Sheshnag (serpent of Lord Vishnu). Considering these aspects, snakes are regarded as a deity and worshipped. The day signifies by worshipping 12 forms of Nag Devta on the auspicious time. Moreover, worshipping the snakes and offering milk to them symbolises the significance of why humans need to stay in harmony with nature.
Timings of Nag Panchami
The duration of the Nag Panchami puja muhurta will be 2 hours and 39 minutes.
|Name of the puja
|Date and Day
|Start Timing
|End Timing
|Nag Panchami Tithi
|12-13 August 2021
|03:24 PM
|01:42 PM (August 13)
|Puja Vidhi Muhurat
|13 August 2021
|05:49 AM
|08:28 AM
Nag Panchami Puja Mantra
1. सर्वे नागाः प्रीयन्तां मे ये केचित् पृथ्वीतले।ये च हेलिमरीचिस्था येऽन्तरे दिवि संस्थिताः॥ये नदीषु महानागा ये सरस्वतिगामिनः।ये च वापीतडगेषु तेषु सर्वेषु वै नमः॥
Sarve Naagaah Preeyantaan me ye Kechit Prthveetale, Ye ch Helimareechistha Yentare Divi Sansthitaah, Ye Nadeeshu Mahaanaaga ye Sarasvatigaaminah, Ye ch Vaapeetadageshu teshu Sarveshu vai Namah.
Translation: We praise the snakes who live in every part of the earth- sky, lakes, heaven, ponds, wells, and sun-rays. May they bless us with a good life.
2. अनन्तं वासुकिं शेषं पद्मनाभं च कम्बलम्।शङ्ख पालं धृतराष्ट्रं तक्षकं कालियं तथा॥एतानि नव नामानि नागानां च महात्मनाम्।सायङ्काले पठेन्नित्यं प्रातःकाले विशेषतः।तस्य विषभयं नास्ति सर्वत्र विजयी भवेत्॥
Anantam Vasukim Shesham, Padmanabham cha Kambalam, Shankhapalam Dhartarashtram, Taxakam Kaliyam Tatha, Etani Nava Navaami Naganancha Mahatmana, Sayam Patenityam Prathahkaale Visheshita, Tasya Vishabhayam Naasti Sarvatra Vijayaa Bhaveth
Translation: We pray to the 9 nag devatas - Vasuki, Anant, Padmanabh, Shesh, Shankhapal, Kambal, Kalia, Takshak, and Dhrutrashtra daily in the morning to protect us from evil and help us be successful in life.
Nag Panchami Puja Vidhi
- Draw an intertwined serpent on the doors and walls of the house.
- Place a portrait of Naga deity (made of wood, silver or stone) and bath it with milk and water.
- Chant the mantras mentioned above
- Optional to prepare a rice pudding for the deity
- Offer flowers, sandalwood, and vermilion.
- Visit the Shiva temple as it is considered auspicious