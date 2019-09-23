Ghatasthapana 2019: Significance, Date And Muhurat Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Ghatasthapana or Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri, which begins on 29 September and ends on 7 October 2019. Navratri festival goes on for nine days and people fast during these nine days. On the starting day of Navratri i.e., 29 September, the installation of the idol of Ma Durga, Ghatasthapana or Kalash, is done.

It is believed that to get the blessings of Ma Durga, the Kalash should always be placed at the right time. Doing it at the wrong time can invite the wrath of the Goddess.

Ghatasthapana Puja Vidhi

Clean the puja room before performing Ghatasthapana.

While installing the urn, use river sand and add seven types of grains to this sand. After this, add Gangajal, cardamom, paan (betel leaf), clove, sandalwood, turmeric, rupee, akshat, kalwa, roli and pushpadi in the Kalash.

Place a photo of Goddess Durga on the sand then chant any Durga mantra and install the Kalash on the sand with seven grains. A coconut is put on top of the Kalash pot.

Place garlands or flowers near the pot and the picture of Goddess. Near the Kalash, lamps should be kept burning for nine days. Fresh flowers are placed on all the nine days.

Significance Of Ghatasthapana

The various manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped which include Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmunda, Skand Mata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri.

It is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura, which is why Ma Durga is known as Goddess Kali and is represented as a symbol of Shakti, meaning strength. It is said Ma Durga possesses eternal divine power, which can neither be created or destroyed.

Ghatasthapana Date And Timings

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi.

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11.56 pm on 28 September 2019

Pratipada Tithi ends at 8.14 pm on 29 September 2019

