ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navratri 2019: Dates, Muhurat Timings And Significance

    By

    Navratri is considered to be one of the most celebrated festivals of India. Significant for Hindus, as the name suggests 'navratri', it is observed for 9 nights, every year. This year Navratri celebrations will start from 29 September to 7 October.

    The festival falls in the lunar month of Ashvin month of the Hindu calendar. Although Navratri is celebrated during the four seasons (spring, summer, autumn, and winter), but the Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with much fervour and grandeur, which falls during the September-October month.

    The festival is celebrated across parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. And in Bengal, Orissa, and Bihar people celebrate Durga Puja during this time.

    Legend has it that during these nine days Goddess Durga comes to earth and each day all her nine avatars are worshipped.

    Significance Of Navratri

    Navratri is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo-demon named Mahishasura. It is believed that Mahishasura took advantage of his powers and waged a war against the Gods. Hence, the Gods created Goddess Durga by collectively infusing all their powers and hence Ma Durga was born. This made her unconquerable.

    Durga is shown to have ten hands and carries different weapons in each of them. As per the story, a fierce battle took place in which she rode a lion and she killed Mahishasura. This signifies good always wins over evil.

    Navratri is also the time when Ramleela events take place, people indulge in folk dance and singing. In Gujarat, garba, a folk dance is popular during this festival.

    Shubho Mahalaya 2019: The Legend Of Mahishasura, Why Goddess Durga Is Called Mahishasuramardini

    In West Bengal, Navratri festival is known as Durga Puja or Durgotsav. Extravagant pandals are set up and various types of delicacies are prepared on the occasion of Durga Puja.

    During Navratri, devotees observe fast and eat vegetables, fruits and milk. People avoid eating cereals, non-vegetarian food and grains.

    Nine Days Dedicated To Nine Goddesses

    Pratipada (Day 1) - Goddess Shailputri, an avatar of Goddess Durga is the embodiment of the collective power of Vishnu, Brahma, and Mahesh.

    Dwitiya (Day 2)- Goddess Brahmcharini, the second avatar of Ma Durga showers happiness, peace, prosperity, and grace.

    Tritiya (Day 3) - Goddess Chandraghanta symbolizes bravery and is worshipped for peace, prosperity and tranquillity in life.

    Chaturthi (Day 4) - Goddess Kushmunda is considered to the creator of the universe.

    Panchami (Day 5) - Goddess Skand Mata is worshipped as she represents the vulnerability of a mother who can fight against anyone to protect her child.

    Shashti (Day 6) - Goddess Katyayani, another avatar of Durga Ma who represents immense courage.

    Saptami (Day 7) - Goddess Kalratri, the most fierce form of Ma Durga.

    Ashtami (Day 8) - Goddess Maha Gauri, represents peace, calm, intelligence, and prosperity.

    Navami (Day 9) - Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth avatar of Goddess Durga is known for having supernatural healing powers.

    Dashami (Day 10) - This day is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dusshera.

    Navratri 2019: Durga Mantras To Chant On These Nine Days

    Shardiya Navratri 2019 Dates

    • 29 September

    Pratipada - Ghatasthapana - Mata Shailputri Puja

    Pratipada tithi starts at 11.56 PM on 28 September and ends at 8.14 PM on 29 September.

    Ghatasthapana muhurat starts from 6.01 AM to 7.16 AM

    • 30 September

    Dwitiya - Mata Brahmacharini Puja

    Dwitiya tithi is till 4.49 PM.

    • 1 October

    Tritiya - Mata Chandraghanta Puja

    Tritiya Tithi is till 1.55 PM.

    • 2 October

    Chaturthi - Mata Kushmanda Puja

    Chaturthi Tithi is till 11.40 AM.

    • 3 October

    Panchami - Devi Skandmata Puja

    Panchami Tithi is till 10.12 AM

    • 4 October

    Shashti - Mata Katyayani Puja

    Shashti Tithi is till 09.35 AM

    • 5 October

    Saptami - Mata Kalaratri Puja

    Saptami Tithi is till 09.51 AM

    • 6 October

    Ashtami - Mahagouri Puja

    Ashtami Tithi is till 10.54 AM

    • 7 October

    Navami - Maa Durga Puja / Mata Siddhidatri

    Navami Tithi is till 12.38 PM

    More NAVRATRI 2019 News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue