Navratri 2019: Know About Shailaputri, Goddess Of The First Day Of Navratri

During Navratri, each day is dedicated to a specific form of the Mother Goddess. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to the Goddess Shailaputri. The name Shailaputri means 'the daughter of the mountains' - 'Shaila' means 'mountain' and 'Putri' means 'daughter'. It is Goddess Shailaputri who is known as Goddess Parvati too.

This year, in 2019, 29 September will be celebrated as the first day of Navratri. It is also the day of Shailaputri Pooja and the Ghatasthapana. The muhurta (auspicious time) of Ghatasthapana is as follows:

Ghatasthapana time/Muhurta - 06:06 am to 7:26 am.

The muhurta will last for a duration of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11:56 pm on 28 September 2019 and end at 08:14 pm on 29 September 2019. The Kanya Lagna will begin at 06:06 am 29 September 2019 and will end at 07:26 am on 29 September 2019.

Read on to know more about Goddess Shailaputri and her worship on the first day of Navratri.

The Legend Of Goddess Shailputri

It is believed that Goddess Shailaputri is the reincarnation of Goddess Sati. Goddess Sati had given up her life by jumping into the fire of the Yagna that her father was performing. She did so as her father had insulted her husband, Lord Shiva.

She was reborn with the aim of being one with Lord Shiva again. But Lord Shiva had gone deep into meditation after the death of Goddess Sati.

Goddess Shailaputri retired to the forests and performed a tough and rigorous penance for sixteen years. It was only after that that she could have Lord Shiva as her husband again.

How The Goddess Shailaputri Looks

The Goddess Shailaputri is often represented as the Adi Shakti, the pure one. She is shown riding a bull and hence, is called Vrusharudha. She has two hands that hold a Trishul and a lotus flower. A half-moon is painted on her forehead. She is often shown in white clothes.

The Deity Of The Mooladhara Chakra

In yoga, Mooladhara Chakra is the root chakra. Goddess Shailaputri is the Goddess of this chakra. This chakra represents stability and strength. When this chakra is awakened, the person embarks on his/her spiritual journey. If you need strength and stability in your life, pray to the Goddess Shailaputri on the first day of Navratri.

Moon, The Planet Of The First Day Of Navratri.

It is said that the moon is the provider of fortunes. The first day of Navratri is also dedicated to this planet. If you want your fortunes to change for the better, pray to the Goddess Shailaputri on the first day of Navratri.

Goddess Shailaputri- The Shakti Behind Everything

The Upanishads mention how the Goddess Shailaputri managed to destroy the ego and pride of all the devatas. It is said that all the Gods bowed before her a humble heart. They said that the Goddess Shailaputri was the ultimate Shakti; the power behind everything. Even the trimurtis, Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu, depend on her for their shakti.

Favourite Things Of The Goddess Shailaputri

The Goddess loves the jasmine flower. So, when worshipping Goddess Shailaputri, you may offer the jasmine flowers to win her blessings. The first day of Navratri belongs to the colour yellow. You may wear simple yellow coloured clothes on this day.

The Shailaputri Kavacha

Omkarah Mein Shirah Patu Muladhara Nivasini|

Himakarah Patu Lalate Bijarupa Maheshwari||

Shrimkara Patu Vadane Lavanya Maheshwari|

Humkara Patu Hridayayam Tarini Shakti Swaghrita|

Phatkara Patu Sarvange Sarva Siddhi Phalaprada||

Chant the above shloka for protection and the blessings of Goddess Shailaputri.