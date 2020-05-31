Ganga Dussehra 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

In Hindu Mythology, Ganga Dussehra has great importance. According to Vikram Samvat, the Hindu Calendar, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated every year on the Dashami of Shukla Paksha in Jyeshtha month. This year the date falls on 1 June 2020. The festival is celebrated to mark the day when holy Ganga descended on the Earth for the first time. To know more about this festival, scroll down the article below.

Auspicious Muhurta For Ganga Dussehra

The Muhurta for Ganga Dussehra will be from early morning to 2:37 in the afternoon. During this time, devotees of holy Ganga can take a dip into its holy water. Those who can't go for taking a dip in the river can bathe at their homes or in other water bodies. Also, this year we are facing the novel coronavirus pandemic, therefore, bathing in the Ganges may not be feasible.

Rituals Of Ganga Dussehra

Devotees wake up early in the morning and they freshen up.

After this, they take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Give Arghya (water offering) to Lord Surya (Sun) and chant Om Shri Gange Namah. While chanting this mantra, pray to holy Ganga and offer Arghya to her as well.

After this, worship the Ganges and seek blessings from her.

Donate food, clothes, grains and money to those who are poor and helpless.

Significance Of Ganga Dussehra

The river Ganga is often referred to as Mother as devotees believe that one can get rid of their sins by worshipping and taking a dip in the holy water of Ganga.

It is said on this day only, river Ganga descended from heaven and blessed the earth.

People worship river Ganga on many occasions but Ganga Dussehra has its own importance.

The holy water of Ganga is used in many auspicious works and is considered to be extremely sacred.

The day is believed to be highly auspicious and therefore, people prefer initiating their important work on this day.

It is said that those who take a holy dip in the water of Ganga on this day, seek blessings in the form of purity, eternal peace and prosperity.

Those who can't go to take a bath in the river can put a few drops of Ganga Jal in the water which is being used for bathing.