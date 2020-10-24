Dussehra 2020: Muhurta, Legends And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Dussehra which is also known as Vijayadashami is a significant Hindu festival that marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja. The festival is celebrated on the next day of Navratri. This year the festival will be observed on 25 November 2020. However, in some parts of India, the festival will be observed on 26 November 2020. To know more about Dussehra, read the article below.

Muhurta For Dussehra

The Muhurta for Vijayadashmi will begin from 1:58 pm on 25 October 2020 and will stay till 02:43 pm on 25 October 2020. While in West Bengal, Aparahna Puja which is performed in Vijayadashmi will be done from 1:13 pm to 03:28 pm on 26 October 2020.

Legends Of Dussehra

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga killed Mahishasur at the end of the ninth day of battle.

The next day was therefore celebrated as Vijayadashmi.

According to Ramayana, when Rahana, the demon king of Lanka abducted Goddess Sita, Lord Rama went on to search Goddess Sita.

When Lord Rama came to know that Sita is kept in the captivity of Ravana, He went on to fight against the demon king.

The fight went on for nine days.

On the tenth day, Lord Rama slew Ravana and won the battle.

Ravana was believed to have the might and intelligence of ten heads, He was also known as Dashanan and since Lord Rama killed Him, the day was known as Dussehra.

The festival symbolises the victory of good over bad and evil over austerity.

Significance

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, people burn the puppets of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarn and son Meghnath.

The latter two are said to be the main allies of Ravana during the abduction of Goddess Sita and fighting the battle against Lord Rama.

People gather in groups to witness Ravana Vadh, the burning of Ravana's puppet.

People take an oath to discard all the bad qualities and embrace good behavior and noble thoughts.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the idols of Goddess Durga along with the idols of other Gods are immersed in water bodies.

