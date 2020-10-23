Navratri 2020 Day 9: Know About Devi Siddhidatri And Maha Navami Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The ninth day of Navratri is observed as Maha Navami and is said to be the last day of Navratri. The day is dedicated to Siddhidatri Mata, one of the manifestations of Goddess Durga. Devi Siddhidatri is considered to be the last manifestation of Goddess Durga. Devotees believe that She blesses those who worship Her with full dedication and devotion.

This year Maha Ashtami and Navami are falling on the same date i.e., on 24 October 2020. However, Maha Navami will be observed on 25 October 2020 as well. In order to know more about Maha Navami and Devi Siddhidatri, scroll down the article to read more.

Who Is Siddhidatri Mata

Devi Siddhidatri or Siddhidatri Mata is considered to be the moola form of Goddess Parvati (Durga). In this form, Goddess has four arms which further hold a conch shell, lotus, mace and a discus. She rides a lion and sits on a fully bloomed lotus flower. It is believed that Devi Siddhidatri posses eight divine supernatural powers namely, Anima meaning the ability to reduce one's body to size as that of an atom, Mahima meaning to expand one's body, Garima meaning to become infinitely heavy, Laghima meaning to transform one's body weightless, Prapti meaning to be omnipresent, Prakambya meaning to achieve all the goals and desires, Ishitva meaning to possess absolute lordship and Vashitva meaning to possess the power to subjugate all.

Muhurta Of Maha Navami 2020

Every year Maha Navami begins on the Navami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. This year the date falls on 24 and 25 October 2020. This is because the Muhurta for Maha Navami will begin at 06:58 am on 24 October 2020 and will end at 07:41 am on 25 October 2020. Devotees of Goddess Durga will be worshipping Her during this time period.

Puja Vidhi

First things first, wake up early and freshen up.

Clean your house as well as your puja room.

Now take a bath and wear either white or light blue coloured clothes.

Give a holy bath to the idol of Goddess Durga and offer Her blue or white coloured clothes.

Now light a Diya in front of the Goddess.

Offer bhog items such as kheer, halwa or sweets to the Goddess.

Perform the aarti and chant the mantras of the Goddess.

Significance Of Siddhidatri Mata And Maha Navami

The name Siddhidatri consists of two different words namely, Siddhi which means divine power, meditative skills, talent and knowledge while 'datri' means the giver.

Goddess Siddhidatri fulfills all the wishes and desires of Her true devotees.

Devotees of Goddess Durga believe that on Maha Navami, Durga blesses them with skills, talent, wisdom, knowledge and art.

Devotees believe that half of Lord Shiva's body is that of Parvati in the form of Goddess Siddhidatri. This collective form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is known as Ardhnarishwar meaning a human having both forms of a male and female.

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva attained His meditative abilities by worshipping Devi Siddhidatri.

In this form, Devi Siddhidatri removes ignorance, arrogance and pride from one's mind and blesses with humbleness, determination and ability to work hard.

Maha Navami is considered to be one of the most important days of Navratri.

On this day, Goddess Durga is also worshipped as Mahishasurmardini.

People also perform the Balidan ceremony in which a buffalo or goat is sacrificed as the offering to Goddess Durga.

In a few parts of the country, people perform the Kanya Pujan on this day as well.