Navratri 2020: Significance Of Bengal Maha Navami

Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated in India. During Navratri, Maha Navami, the ninth day & night of Navratri is observed with great fervour and devotion. This year people in India will be observing Maha Navami on 24 October 2020.

However, this is not the same case with West Bengal. Unlike the entire country, West Bengal celebrates Maha Navami one day after the other states observe the day. To know why it is so and what is the significance of this day, scroll down the article to read more.

The entire country observes Navami tithi as per the Navami Viddha rule. According to this rule, if the Navami tithi prevails for three muhurta before the sunset on a particular day, then the Maha Navami is observed on the previous day itself. Due to this, people often observe the fast of both Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami on the same day.

However, this is not the case with people belonging to West Bengal. They follow the Para-Vidhi tradition which states that the Maha Navami should be observed on the day having even one muhurta (of Navami) post sunrise. Therefore, this year while the entire country observes Navami on 24 October 2020, in West Bengal it will be observed on 25 October 2020.

Significance

For Bengalis, Maha Navami is observed as the third day of Durga Puja. While for the rest of the states Durga Puja is said to begin from the 5th day of Navratri.

People belonging to West Bengal consider Maha Navami to be one of the most auspicious times during the year.

On this day, Bengalis hold special puja and offer various things to the Goddess and seek Her blessings.

In West Bengal, people worship Goddess Durga in the form of Goddess Saraswati on Maha Navami.

On this day, people enroll their children in schools and begin their education.