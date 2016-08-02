Bheemana Amavasya 2020: Why It Is Celebrated? Festivals lekhaka-Staff

In the Hindu religion, there are lots of occasions and the celebration styles for each of these are different. On every fortnight, Purnima and Amavasya occur. Each full moon and new moon has a different significance.

Bheemana Amavasya is one of those special new moon days that is celebrated in the month of Ashada, according to the Hindu Calender. Why is Bheemana Amavasya celebrated?

If you know why you celebrate any occasion, the celebration and rituals become more fruitful. Do you know what the significance of Bheemana Amavasya is?

Actually, Amavasya refers to the day from when the moon starts it journey to become the full moon. As this is the day when the new moon appears on the sky, it is auspicious for the Hindus.

According to popular beliefs, if any offerings and prayers are made to the late forefathers on this day, people can receive blessings from them.

Why is Bheemana Amavasya celebrated? To know in detail about this, you should concentrate on the significance of Bheemana Amavasya.

The first moon occurance in the month of August is known as Bheemana Amavasya. This day is auspicious to the Hindus and it is specifically celebrated in South India, especially in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Why is Bheemana Amavasya celebrated and how Lord Shiva is connected to it? Well, read all about the significance of Bheemana Amavasya in this article.

1. Prayers For Dear Ones: Bheemana Amavasya is also popular in the name of Jyoti Veemeshwara Vratam. On this day, women pray for the well-being of their near and dear ones, especially for their husbands and brothers. 2. Worship To Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati: Why is Bheemana Amavasya celebrated? On this pious day, married and unmarried women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the well-being, long life, prosperity and happiness of the male members of their family. Married women worship to have strong bond with their husbands like Shiv-Parvati. 3. Significance Of Thambittu Deepa: This is a lamp made of flour and lit on this auspicious occasion to remove bad emotions from your mind. As the new moon appears in the sky out of all the darkness, this lamp signifies that human kind should also be illuminated from the beauty of its soul. 4. Ritual Of Kadubus: This is another celebrating feature of Bheemana Amavasya. Women prepare dough balls (Kadubus) on this day and hide coins in them. Young boys or male members have to smash the ball to get coins after the Puja finishes. 5. Significance Of Kadubus: There is a very interesting story behind it. Once a girl was married to a dead prince. But, she was so faithful to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati that her worship made them appear and bless her husband back with life again. Lord Shiva broke the mud kadubu. So, it is believed to be the symbol of long life and prosperity. 6. A Day Of Devotion: Another story tells that this was the day when Lord Shiva was completely taken over by the devotion of Goddess Parvati and accepted her as his wife. So, the main significance of this day is the devotion of the devotee towards the almighty. 7. Preperation Food: Foods without onions and garlic are prepared. Spicy or deep fried foods are generally avoided during bheemana amavasye.