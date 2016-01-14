Rituals Followed For Sankranti In South India

Makar Sankranti is a very auspicious festival that is celebrated across India. For farmers, it is a harvest festival. And according to astrology, it is the time that the sun changes its direction thus moving into Capricorn. On this special festival, there are several traditions that are followed by the people celebrating it. These customs and traditions have been followed for many years now. So, today, we shall brief you on the traditions and customs that are followed, in South India.

While in the northern parts of the country, taking a holy bath, worshipping the sun and making donations is the primary way, Hindus celebrate this festival, it is somewhat different in the southern regions. In Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated for three days and in Karnataka, it is celebrated for one day, while some of them celebrate the festival for two days also. Read more to know the interesting facts and rituals of Sankranti that are followed in South India.