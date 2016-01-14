Rituals Followed For Sankranti In South India

Makar Sankranti is a very auspicious festival that is celebrated across India. For farmers, it is a harvest festival. And according to astrology, it is the time that the sun changes its direction thus moving into Capricorn. On this special festival, there are several traditions that are followed by the people celebrating it. These customs and traditions have been followed for many years now. So, today, we shall brief you on the traditions and customs that are followed, in South India.
While in the northern parts of the country, taking a holy bath, worshipping the sun and making donations is the primary way, Hindus celebrate this festival, it is somewhat different in the southern regions. In Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated for three days and in Karnataka, it is celebrated for one day, while some of them celebrate the festival for two days also. Read more to know the interesting facts and rituals of Sankranti that are followed in South India.
Ellu Bella Sankranti Mix
The main ingredients are the ellu (sesame seeds), bella (jaggery), groundnuts, chopped dry coconut, chick peas and these are mixed together in the form of a mixture. This mixture is distributed in packets or boxes among the relatives and friends.
Importance Of Sesame Seeds And Jaggery
When we give the sesame seeds mix to a person it means that we are debt free and do not owe anything to that person, which is otherwise called as being runamukthalu. Jaggery symbolises that we should speak good and sweet things to others.
Sugarcane
Sugarcane is believed to strengthen the relationships and have a strong family bonding. It also signifies that you need to have a strong mind in whatever you do.
Rituals & Traditions
In Karnataka, once a girl gets married, starting from her first year of Sankranti after marriage, she is supposed to give five bananas to five married women (or muthaide) for five years. Every year the number of banana doubles up. So, for the first year, it is five bananas, for the second year it is ten and so on. For the fifth year, she is supposed to give 25 bananas to the five married women along with the yellu bella mix and sugarcane.
The Tradition Of Silver Krishna Idol
When a couple is blessed with a baby boy, the parents are supposed to give a silver krishna idol to their near and dear ones on the first Sankranti of the baby. If it is a girl baby, a small silver bowl or a cup is given to the near ones.
