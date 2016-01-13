Pongal 2020: Main course Dishes That Are Simple To Make And Are Tasty Too Maincourse oi-Sowmya Shekar

Pongal is a harvest festival that is celebrated in South India. This festival is celebrated with great excitement and grandeur in the South Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andra Pradesh.

This year the festival will start on 15 January and will end on 18 January. Also, this festival is given different names and is celebrated differently in Northern parts of India too. The festival is celebrated with lots of joy and enthusiasm.

One of the important parts of the festival is the sugarcane and combination of chopped jaggery, dry coconut, groundnut and sesame seeds. All these ingredients are mixed together and are offered as Naivedyam for the god and this is distributed to the near and dear ones.

During the festival, many relatives gather and varieties of food are prepared for the festival. So, today we shall share with you various traditional recipes that are prepared on the occasion of Pongal.

Tilkut: This is a very nutritious and healthy recipe that is surely made for the festival. Sesame seeds are an important ingredient that we use to offer to the gods during this festival. Tilkut is prepared using jaggery and sesame seeds. Read to know how you can prepare tilkut for Sankranti or Pongal. For Recipe Click Here Sweet Pongal: The Sankranti festival is incomplete without the preparation of sweet pongal, as this is the main and important part of the festival. Read to know how to prepare sweet pongal as a main course recipe. For Recipe Click Here Poha Pongal: The main ingredients required to prepare the pongal is the rice, jaggery and dry fruits. But, this Sankranti, prepare a pongal using poha as the main ingredient for the pongal. Read to know how you can prepare poha pongal recipe for Sankranti. For Recipe Click Here Spicy Pongal: There are different varieties of pongal that can be cooked for the Sankranti festival. Spicy pongal recipe tastes just awesome. The combination of the sweet and spicy pongal is the best thing to have during the Sankranti festival. Read to know how you can prepare spicy South Indian pongal recipe. For Recipe Click Here Kheer: Kheer is a must have dish during any festival. The first thing that is served on the plate during festivals is the kheer. So, read to know how you can prepar kheer recipe for Sankranti festival. For Recipe Click Here Ladoo: In North India, ladoos are offered as naivedyam to the god. Later, they are distributed as prashad among the relatives and friends. There are several types of ladoos that can be prepared. So, read to know how to prepare a coconut ladoo. For Recipe Click Here Sugarcane Juice: In South India, sugarcane holds a special place during this festival. A piece of sugarcane is definitely shared among the people during this festival. A sugarcane has many health benefits too. So, read to know how you can prepare sugarcane juice for Sankranti festival. For Recipe Click Here Different Rice Recipes: A plain hot rice is served as the main course recipe for the Pongal festival. Rice is served with rasam or sambar. Or, you can mix the rice with ghee and gun powder. Along with it, you can try different rice recipes as a main course recipe to have during the Pongal festival. For Recipe Click Here Sambar: Sambar can be mixed with rice and ghee. When you mix hot rice, sambar and ghee, we are sure you're going to relish your festive food. Read to know how to prepare sambar as a main course recipe for Pongal. For Recipe Click Here