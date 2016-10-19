Karwa Chauth 2019: Important Rituals That Women Should Follow On This Day Festivals lekhaka-Asha Das

KarwaChauth is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the northern part of India. During this festival, women fast from sunrise to sunset for the well-being of their husbands. Unmarried women also fast for their future partners. This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, 17 October.

Karwa is a small pitcher which is used during the Puja and given as charity or Dan at the end of the fasting. The fasting on Karwa Chauth can also be for your sons and grandsons to pray for their health and prosperity.

Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya are worshipped on the day of Karwa Chauth. Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata, who denotes Goddess Parvati, are also worshipped by women on this day.

Usually, fasting and prayers are carried out in groups. During this time, women narrate the Story of the Karwa Chauth Mahatamya.

After the Puja, Karwa is given as charity, filled with water, milk, precious stones or coins. After Puja, women wait for the moon and make offerings. Here we will discuss the details of the Karwa Chauth Vrat Vidhi.

Early Morning Ritual

The fasting begins with sunrise. Wake up before sunrise, bath and have breakfast. 'Sargi' is considered as the best breakfast for the Karwa Chauth Vrat. Avoid anything that contains onion or garlic.

Prefer to wear traditional outfits that suit your marital status. Usually, red saree, Sindoor, mehndi on your hands, red bangles, toe rings and anklets give you the perfect look of a married woman. Some women may also wear their wedding saree as well. Make rangolis on the front yard, depending on the space constraints.

Ritual Done In The Afternoon, If You Are Doing The Puja Alone

By 4 pm, clean some area and make a Swastik mark with wetted Turmeric in the centre. Place a small bowl with raw rice grains. Make a plate ready with puja items like rouli (red chandan), mouli (sacred thread), haldi powder, glass water or milk, a clean betel leaf and a betel nut. Prepare two karwas. Exchange your Karwa with the Karwa of Goddess Parvati.

This exchange has to be done seven times. In the last step, you should hold Maa Parvati's Karwa in your hands. Now, recite the story of KarwaChauth. After this, both the karwas can be donated.

Ritual Done In The Afternoon, If You Are Doing The Puja In A Group

Around 4 pm in the afternoon, arrange your puja space. All women should prepare their own puja plates and karwa. Apply the rouli (red chandan) to the Karwa and then tie the mouli. Once it is ready, exchange your Karwa with the Karwa of the woman seated next to you. You can do it as a circle. Continue chanting prayers during this time.

The oldest woman in the group can recite a karwa chauth story. When the story is complete, place the rice grains that you held in your hands into the pallu of your saree. Donate the karwa afterwards. Touch the feet of all elders in the group and family for their blessings.

In The Evening

In the evening, get another set of traditional costumes. Arrange puja items to worship the Moon at night. On the moonrise, light a Diya and stay where you have a direct view of the Moon. Worship the Moon God by making symbolic offerings. Look at the Moon through the circular sieve and then at your husband. Now, your husband will break your fast by offering water from the pot.

So, perform the Karwa Chauth vrat and pray for the health and prosperity of your husband and family.