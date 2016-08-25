Krishna Janmashtami 2019: How To Welcome Little Gopala With Love In Your Home Festivals lekhaka-Staff

Janmashtami is a popular festival that is celebrated across India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. This year it will be celebrated on 24th August, Saturday.

But, if you are welcoming Lord Krishna to your home this year, try your best to please him. When little Krishna is coming to our house on his birthday, we want to do our best to welcome him. How to welcome Lord Krishna for Janmashtami? You are going to need two main things for that- love and devotion.

It is believed that Bal Gopal is happiest when he is served lots of sweets. Devotees also welcome him with 'Makhan-Michri'.

It is said that if He is worshipped with enough love, the Lord showers his blessings. How are you welcoming Lord Krishna in your home? The best way is to decorate your house and most importantly, your puja room with simple decor tips.

If you have little children, you can dress them as baby krishna. They will look stunning in the community events.

And when these cuties will run along your compound, it will be such bliss to watch.

Here's how you can beautifully to welcome Lord Krishna for Janmashtami-

1. Decorate Your Puja Asana If you already have a puja mandap, decorate it with fresh flowers and use strings of little LED lights to make the place illuminated. Use aromatic flowers, like jasmine, mogra, etc. to decorate the puja mandap as these are favourite flowers of Krishna. 2. Make a Village for Krishna While welcoming Lord Krishna to your home, try this. Buy Krishna idol along with other idols of other people, cows, statues of carts, etc. Now, clean a place in your puja room and spread thatch over there. Put the idols there and make small cottages too. Engage your children into it and it will be real fun. 3. Do Rangoli Every pious occasion will remain incomplete without rangoli on the floors. You can only use rice flour and water to make exotic designs or to make rangolis more interesting, play with colours. Make peacock feathers with blue and green and make little footsteps of little Krishna. 4. Make Sweets Little Krishna is fond of sweet dishes. You can buy sweets from shops, but making something at home is definitely awesome. Prepare Dhaniya Panjiri, Gol Papdi, Gajar ka Halwa, and whatever you like to offer Krishna. This is how to welcome Lord Krishna for Janmashtami. 5. Prepare the ‘Jhula’ In many houses, the idol of baby Krishna is put on ‘Jhula' (cradle). That looks really cute. You can buy it from shops and decorate it with flowers, coloured papers and lights. This is one of the best ways about how to welcome Lord Krishna for Janmashtami. 6. Decorate Your Entire House Children will take much pleasure in doing all this. Engage them in hanging balloons, festoons of mango leaves and garlands, sticking marble papers on puja place, etc. This will make them learn team work and you will be surprised at their good work, truly. 7. Invite Friends The enjoyment will be more if you invite friends and relatives on this occasion. You all can take part in decoration, preparing food, making fast and in the puja. Read Krishna's story together for children and participate in chanting. How to welcome Lord Krishna for Janmashtami? You have got your answer and now welcome baby Krishna at home. Happy Janmashtami!