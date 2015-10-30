Karwa Chauth 2019: Why Women Observe Fast On This Day Festivals lekhaka-Staff

After the pompous celebrations of Navratri, people get back to their normal lives but the sense of celebration still resonates in their minds. Karwa Chauth is such a festival which lightens up our moods with its magical festive touch. Specifically, this is a festival celebrated by married women of North India. This year the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, 17 October.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated during the month of 'Kartik', just after the full moon. Here, 'Karwa' refers to a small earthen pot and 'Chauth' stands for the fourth day of the fortnight (here, the dark fortnight, known as the Krishna-Paksha). On this occasion, married women observe fast for the long life of their husbands. The fast starts with the sunrise and women break it after seeing the moon.

Must-Have Items For This Karva Chauth Vrat

This festival consists of several rituals. Fasting is the most important part of it. Hindu women perform all rituals with complete dedication. With passion and vigour, Karwa Chauth is now celebrated throughout the country with regional variations. But what is the significance of Karwa Chauth? If you know about the significance of Karwa Chauth, the spirit of the occasion will heighten. So, before celebrating Karwa Chauth this year, let us know the significance of this special day.

1. Establish A Strong Marital Bond The fast is observed by married women for their husbands. This festival strengthens the love between the couple. However, these days many men also observe the fast along with their wives to show their support and love. 2. Bond Between Mother-in-law And Daughter-in-law The significance of Karwa Chauth also lies in the reinforcement of the bond between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. A girl leaves her family behind and comes to her in-laws' house. Through the ‘sargi', (gifts of mother-in-law to daughter-in-law), a lovely relationship is established between both. 3. Prayer For Good Harvest This festival falls during the wheat-sowing time. The northern states are well-known for wheat cultivation. As the wheat seeds are stored in earthen pots or ‘Karvas', it is believed that women celebrate the festival with the hope of good yield. 4. Self-restriction What is the significance of Karwa Chauth in Hindu religion? A fast from sunrise to moonrise is not an easy task. It is the symbol of self-control and focus on the importance of the festival. 5. Self-Dedication It is believed that the fasting ritual of the wife offers health and prosperity to the husband. Not only for the husband's well-being, but the rituals of Karwa Chauth are also a token of dedication offered to the almighty. How Is It Celebrated? So, Karwa Chauth is not just a festival. The underlying significance of Karwa Chauth can make you realise the value of it. The festival is celebrated by several women at one place, all dressed up in glorious sarees and ornaments. They apply mehendi on their palms and worship the moon altogether. A ‘pujarin' or elderly woman conducts the whole function. After seeing the moon, they break their fast by taking water and food that their husbands offer them.