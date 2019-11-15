10 Plants And Trees That Has Spiritual Significance In India

1. Peepal Tree The peepal tree is considered to be one of the most sacred and divine trees as per the Hindu tradition. One can find this tree around the temple of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shani. It is believed that worshipping this tree on Saturdays can bring good fortune. For that reason, Goddess Lakshmi inhabits the tree, especially on Saturdays. In Buddhism too, people worship Peepal tree and refer to it as the Bodhi tree, as Lord Buddha attained his enlightenment under this tree. Devotees believe that tying red cloth on this tree can bless the childless couples with a child. Also, those who have 'Shani Dosh' can be benefited by lighting a Diya (lamp) using sesame oil.

2. Tulsi Plant Almost every Hindu household has the sacred Tulsi plant. It is used in every religious work. It is said to be capable of keeping negative energy away. People worship Tulsi on all occasions. It is considered a good omen to grow the Tulsi plant in their courtyard. Devotees believe that the string made up of the Tulsi plant can help in attaining peace of mind. Not only this, but the plant also has some medicinal benefits such as chewing its leaves empty stomach can help in having a healthy digestive system. It can also heal various injuries and skin related diseases.

3. Banyan Tree There are many scriptures and religious faith that tells about the importance of Banyan Tree in Hinduism. Devotees believe that it symbolises Trimurti i.e., Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva. It also symbolises longevity and strength. Worshipping this tree can bless people with a long and healthy life. The tree is worshipped on many occasions. Women worship this tree for the long and healthy life of their husbands and children. Couples who are unable to conceive a child can worship this tree as Lord Dakshinamurty, the one who resides in this tree, blesses the childless couples with a baby.

4. Banana Tree Though according to science, banana is not a tree, people refer to it as a tree due to its shape and size. It is considered to be the most useful and auspicious tree in the Hindu culture. Every part of this tree is used for other purposes. It also symbolises Lord Vishnu and is often worshipped. People use their trunk to make and decorate welcome gates. The leaves are used as offering plates for God. Also, people use it as eating plates on several occasions. It is believed that worshipping this tree with flowers, incense stick, Haldi, moli, kumkum and Gangajal (holy water of river Ganga) can bless people with marital bliss. Also, planting a banana tree and nurturing it till it bears fruits can bless the childless couples with a child. Those who are facing problems in getting married can worship this tree to seek blessings.

5. Lotus Lotus is considered to be the favourite flower of many Gods including Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati and Lord Brahma. It symbolises purity, beauty, austerity and divinity. Though it blooms in mud and swamp areas, it grows to be pure and untouched by the dirt. Lotus flower is also seen as the manifestation of God. The flower also signifies Lakshmi, the Goddess of fortune, wealth, prosperity and beauty. Offering a Lotus flower can bring good fortune and spiritual enlightenment to devotees.

6. Bael Tree Bael tree is quite auspicious and its leaves are used for worshipping Lord Shiva. The trifoliate leaves of this tree are used to please Lord Shiva on various occasions. Legend has it that , the three leaflets symbolise the three eyes of Lord Shiva. It is also believed that the leaves signify the three main Hindu deities namely Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva and their power i.e., creation, preservation and destruction respectively. In addition to this, the tree also has some medicinal properties and its fruit is said to be quite healthy.

7. Shami Tree Shami tree is also one of the auspicious trees according to the Hindu Culture. It is said that in order to seek blessings from Lord Shani, the God of justice, people find ways for the same. He is the one who rewards and awards humans according to their deeds. Devotees always try to avoid things that make Lord Shani angry. For this, they also plant the tree of Shami in front of their houses or in their courtyard. It is said that worshipping the Shami tree in the morning, especially on Saturdays can bring good fortune to people. Also, this way Lord Shani will be pleased and will safeguard them from evils.

8. Sandalwood Tree The importance and significance of Sandalwood trees have been mentioned in our Holy scriptures of the Hindu Culture. During puja, the paste and oil extracts from sandalwood trees are often offered to God. In order to ensure purity, people use sandalwood on auspicious moments. Offering bael leaves with sandalwood paste on it can helping pleasing Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed to be the one who imparts fragrance, even to the axe, which cuts it.

9. Bamboo Bamboo again is not a tree but is considered to be quite auspicious in this country. Often during Puja and other occasions, people use bamboo sticks and baskets made up of it to please the Gods and keep evils at bay. Even Lord Krishna's bansuri (flute) is made up of bamboo and therefore, devotees consider it as quite auspicious.