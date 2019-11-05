List Of Indian Festivals In The Month Of November Yoga Spirituality oi-Prerna Aditi

November signifies the onset of the winter season in India. One can experience the cold weather that continues until 3 months. However, November is not only the month of cold weather and the onset of chilly wind. In fact, it is the month that comes up with so many different festivals. Almost at every corner of the country, one can find people from different religions and community celebrating and different festivals along with their friends and family. But if you are unaware of it then do not worry as we have listed down some popular festivals that will be celebrated in the month of November.

1. Rann Utsav, Kutch

This is a kind of desert carnival that takes place in Gujarat. The festival comprises of folk music, dance, adventure sports, handicraft stalls, food stalls, local excursions and much more. During the nights one can experience the colourful and basic tents in the desert. The festival started on 28 October 2019 and will go on till 23 February 2020. The best time to visit the festival is on full moon nights.

2. International Yoga And Music Festival

Rishiksh, the Yoga Capital of the country, is the place where this festival is celebrated. It was in the year 2008 when the festival was first organised in the Nada Yoga /school. Yoga professionals across the world come to take part in this festival. Also, ayurvedic doctors, teachers, several philosophers and musicians come to be a part of this festival. During the evening, a classical music concert is organised to let people enjoy the festival. The dates of this festival are yet to be confirmed.

3. Wangala Festival

Wangala Festival is a kind of harvest and thanksgiving festival which is celebrated by Garo Tribe of Meghalaya. This festival is also known as the 100 drum festival. People celebrate this festival by beating drums, blowing horns and performing other rituals. Not only this, one can find handloom exhibition, music and dance competition, cooking competition and the stalls of handicraft items. The festival is scheduled to be celebrated on 8 November 2019 and people across the world are invited to enjoy this festival.

4. Matsya Festival

Rajasthan is said to be the land of heritage as it stands proudly with the glorious history. But there is one more thing that makes Rajasthan a great place to visit and that is the Matsya festival. This year the Matsya festival will be celebrated on 25 Nov 2019 to 26 November 2019. Known as the Pride Of Alwar, the festival is celebrated in Alwar which is a small The festival provides a platform to showcase the customary arts, elements, sports, and culture. Not only this, but the festival also comprises of folk dance, cultural exhibits, competitive games, hot air balloon rides, comedy performances, and music performance. But the major attraction of the festival is the iconic game of Rumal Jhaptta. Artists across the country come to take part in it.

5. Pushkar Camel Fair

Pushkar is known as the place of camel and is mostly a desert region in Rajasthan. The Pushkar Camel Fair witnesses around 30,000 camels being showcased for trading purposes. The festival also comprises of camel race and camel parade. The festival also has a balloon celebration which in return attracts a good number of tourists every year. People across the world will participate in this festival. This year the festival has been scheduled from 4 November 2019 to 12 November 2019.

6. Ka Pomblang Nongkrem, Shillong, Meghalaya

This festival started on 4 November 2019 and will go on till 8 November 2019. In this festival, the people pray for the well being and peace of the land. The rituals of this festival include goat sacrifice, sword dance, dance competition and much more. The Khasi Tribe of the Smit region (near Shillong) celebrate this festival. People worship Goddess KaBleiSynshar for giving better harvest and blessing the land with peace and harmony. The festival is started with women performing the maiden dance and then the young lads perform the Nongkrem dance.

7. Hampi Festival

Also known as the Vijay Utsa, the Hampi Festival is the annual festival in Hampi (Karnataka). The three-day festival in the first week of November attracts tourists all over the world. One can witness puppet shows, drama, dance, traditional music, rituals and much more. You can enjoy shopping from various stalls selling several handmade items. During the evening, light and music show is arranged to entertain the audience.

8. India Surf Festival

India Surf Festival is celebrated in Orissa and is one of the biggest surfing events. This year the festival is scheduled from 12 November to 14 November 2019. The festival starts with morning Yoga and then goes ahead with the surfing competition. Beginners can learn surfing at this festival. Surfers across the world come to take part in this festival and show their caliber. During the night, the participants come together to enjoy music and dance performance. Photographers can also click beautiful pictures at the festival.

9. Guru Nanak Jayanti

The birthday of Guru Nanak, the first Guru of Sikh is celebrated as the Guru Nanak Jayanti. This year the festival is on 12 November 2019. On this occasion, the Golden Temple in Amritsar is decorated with lights and the holy book is taken out in possession of the temple. People along with several musicians celebrate this festival. This festival has great importance in the life of the Sikh community and they look forward to celebrating this festival every year.

10. India Art Festival

This festival is celebrated twice a year. During November the festival is celebrated in Delhi and during January, the festival is celebrated in Mumbai. This year the festival will be celebrated from 14 November 2019 to 17 November 2019 in Delhi. Started in the year 2011, the festival is more like a platform for artists, art dealers, architectures, interior designers and art buyers. Even the people who own or manage art galleries and art connoisseurs come to become a part of this festival. The festival comprises of seminars, art shows, collection shows, trade and much more. The aim of this festival is to promote art among people and across the world.

11. Bundi Festival

Bundi Festival is another popular festival of Rajasthan which will be celebrated from 15 November 2019 to 17 November 2019. The festival is also known as Bundi Utsav and is celebrated in a town called Bundi. The traditional folk dance and music is the major attraction of this festival. This three-day festival is made memorable through various cultural events and competitive games such as camel race and kabaddi. One can also enjoy the shopping of hand made products.

12. Sonepur Mela, Bihar

Popular for being the largest animal fair in the Asia continent, this festival dates back to 300 BC. The cattle fair is organised on the full moon of Kartik month every year. This year the day will fall on 20 November 2019. This festival is also known as Kshetra Mela and has a great significance among the Biharis. It begins by taking a holy dip in the holy water of River Ganga. The festival is mostly a kind of cattle trading but also consists of artists performing martial arts, magic show, elephant rides, tight-rope walking, music performance and much more. One can also buy various handicraft home decor items, jewellery, idols of God, etc. Tourists across the world come to witness this festival every year.

13. Osho Festival Of Tantra, Music And Dance

The dates of the festival are yet to be confirmed. This is a festival where one can experience the tantra, dance and music all in one place. This two-day festival is a celebration where tantra healers and their followers come together to make a tantra community. The festival is celebrated at the Zorba Buddha Centre which is situated in Delhi. You can witness several workshops being conducted during the festival. Also, you can enjoy the music and dance parties along with some sacred ceremonies. The love and meditation lounge are quite important events that take place during the festival.