Know The Reason And Significance Behind Indians Touching The Feet Of Elders Yoga Spirituality oi-Prerna Aditi

In India, touching feet of elders is considered to be one of the important and common gestures. It is considered to be a way of giving respect to the elders and seeking their blessings. Also known as Charan Sparsh, it has been followed for ages, probably since the Vedic period.

Children from a small age are taught to touch the feet of their elders and there is a beautiful reason for doing it. You must have seen people before commencing any auspicious work, before leaving for work, coming home or meeting someone after a long-time touch the feet of elders.

It is believed that when a person bows down to touch the feet of elders, the person's ego comes to an end. The person gives respect to his or elder's wisdom, knowledge, age and experience. In return, the elders then bless the person.

Scientific Reason Behind Touching Feet

1. It is said that the human body contains negative and positive current. The left side of the body is said to carry the negative current while the right side of the body carries positive energy. When a person touches the feet of somebody, the two bodies connect with each other, which further creates one complete circuit of positive and negative energy.

2. When a person touches the feet of elders, the bowing person keeps his ego and negative vibes aside while touching the feet. On the other hand, the elders touch your head with emotions filled with Karuna (affection). This emits the positive vibes from the elders which is then passed on to you.

3. It also has a biological significance that the nerves are spread all over the body of a human. The nerves coming out of the brain extend to every corner of the body. Some of them end at the toes of the feet and the fingertips of our hands. So when the fingertips of a person touch the toes of his her elders, the finger becomes the receptor of energy, thereby, accepting energy emitted from the body of the elders. While the toes of the elders become the giver of energy.

The Right Way To Touch The Feet

While you are all set to touch the feet of a respectable or elder person, you must bend your upper body towards the person without bending your knees. Stretch your arm in a forward direction to touch the feet of the person. Make sure the arms are straight and parallel to the body. You need to touch the left leg of the person with your right hand and the right leg of the person with your left hand. After this, the elder person will place his or her right hand to cover your head to give you blessings.

Touching feet of an elder or a respectable person bless you with strength, health, good life, wisdom, success and knowledge.

Whose Feet Should You Touch

Indians touch the feet of their father, mother, teachers, grandparents, uncle aunt, elder brothers, elder sisters, You should touch the feet of those who are knowledgeable, respectable and elder to you. This is because a person who has acquired knowledge, experience, values and ethics throughout his or her life will bless you with the same.