June 2020: Auspicious Dates For Buying Vehicles In This Month

Buying a vehicle may seem a normal thing for you. But in India, people consider it as an important thing. Therefore, they often look forward to buying vehicles on an auspicious day to ensure the vehicle brings good fortune in one's life. The auspicious dates for purchasing any vehicles are taken out by performing Panchang Shuddhi. It is a process that involves making predictions according to astrology, numerology and the position of stars.

1 June 2020, Monday

This is the first auspicious date in June 2020, when you can purchase a vehicle. The Muhurta for vehicle purchase on this date will begin at 05:24 am and will stay till 05:23 am on 2 June 2020. The Tithi will be Dashami and Ekadashi whereas the Nakshatra will be Hasta and Chitra.

3 June 2020, Wednesday

This is another auspicious date on which you can purchase a vehicle in the month of June 2020. The auspicious Muhurta on this date will begin at 09:05 am and will end at 08:43 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Swati whereas the Tithi will be Trayodashi.

5 June 2020, Friday

This is the first Friday when you can buy a vehicle in the month of June 2020. The Muhurta for purchasing the vehicle will be from 05:23 am to 04:44 pm. Interested people can purchase their desired vehicles during this time. The Nakshatra on this date will be Anuradha whereas the Tithi will be Purnima.

10 June 2020, Wednesday

This is another Wednesday when you can purchase your desired vehicles in the month of June 2020. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:23 am while it will end at 05:23 am on 11 June 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Shravana and Dhanishtha whereas the Tithi will be Panchami and Shashthi.

11 June 2020, Thursday

This is the only Thursday in the month of June 2020, when you can purchase a vehicle. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:23 am and will stay till 09:10 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Dhanishtha and Shatabhisha. The Tithi on this date will be Shashthi.

15 June 2020, Monday

This will be the last auspicious Monday on which you can purchase the vehicle for yourself. The Muhurta for purchasing a vehicle will start at 05:23 am and will end at 03:18 am on 16 June 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Revati whereas Tithi will be Dashami.

24 June 2020, Wednesday

This will be the last auspicious Wednesday on which you can purchase any vehicle. The Muhurta on this date for purchasing a vehicle will begin at 05:25 am and will stay till 10:14 am. The Nakshatra will be Pushya whereas the Tithi will be Tritiya.

28 June 2020, Sunday

This will be the last auspicious date for buying any vehicle in the month of June 2020. The Muhurta will begin at 08:46 am and will stay till 12:35 am on 29 June 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Hasta whereas the Tithi will be Ashtami.