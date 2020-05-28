June 2020: Auspicious Housewarming Dates In This Month Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Housewarming, also known as Griha Pravesh, is considered to be one of the most important rituals when someone buys a new house. It is performed as soon as one decides to move into his/her new house. People believe that house warming can bring good fortune and luck into their lives and therefore, they give great importance to it. People often try to choose an auspicious date to perform the house warming rituals in their new house.

So, if you are looking forward to planning a housewarming function at your place, then we are here to tell you if there's an auspicious housewarming date that may fall in June 2020.

How Housewarming Dates Are Calculated

Housewarming dates are calculated after going through a process named Panchang Shuddhi or Panchangam Suddhi. It is a process that helps in calculating the auspicious time and dates for performing the housewarming puja at one's place. The process also involves finding out which Nakshatra, Lagna, Yoga and Karana will make the date more suitable for carrying out the rituals necessary for the housewarming puja.

People perform this puja with the help of a priest and invite their extended family members, friends and relatives to make the occasion memorable and blissful. They also organise a feast and make sure their loved ones arrive to participate in the housewarming.

In June there is only one auspicious date for housewarming. It is on 15 June 2020. So those who wish to hold a housewarming ceremony can consider this date. The Nakshatra on this date will be Revati which makes the date extremely auspicious and suitable. The Tithi on this date will be Dashami, whereas the Muhurta on this date will begin from 05:23 am and will stay till 03:18 pm on 16 June 2020.

So, if you are planning to hold a housewarming ceremony at your new place, then this can be a suitable day for you.