Auspicious Hindu Wedding Dates In The Month Of June 2020
When it comes to marriage, people prefer to choose an auspicious date as marriage is considered to be a lifelong pious bond. In India, people believe getting married on an auspicious date can bring marital bliss and prosperity in a couple's life. For this, they often consult with priests and sages to find out an auspicious date. So if you are planning to tie the knot in the month of June 2020, then we are here with some auspicious wedding dates for a Hindu marriage.
Also read: June 2020: Auspicious Housewarming Dates In This Month
9 June 2020, Tuesday
This is the first auspicious wedding date for Hindu marriages. Those who wish to get married at the start of June can consider this date. The auspicious muhurta for this date will be 05:23 am to 11:27 am. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Ashadha whereas the Tithi will be Chaturthi. Together, these will make this date quite auspicious for a Hindu marriage.
13 June 2020, Saturday
This is another date on which you can get married. Also, this is the only Saturday in June that is auspicious for a Hindu marriage. The auspicious muhurta on this date will begin at 09:28 pm and will end at 05:23 am on 14 June 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Bhadrapada and the Tithi will be Ashtami and Navami.
14 June 2020, Sunday
This will be the first Sunday in June 2020, when one can get married according to the Hindu rituals. The Shubh Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:23 am and will end at 05:23 am on 15 June 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati whereas the Tithi on this date will be Navami and Dashami.
15 June 2020, Monday
This is the only Monday in the month of June that will be auspicious for a Hindu marriage. On this date, the Nakshatra will be Revati and the Tithi will be Dashami. The Muhurta on this date will be 05:23 am to 04:30 pm. So those who are willing to get married on Monday can choose this date.
25 June 2020, Thursday
This is another auspicious date for a Hindu wedding in the month of June 2020. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 06:12 pm and the Muhurta will end at 05:25 am on 26 June 2020. The Nakshatra will be Magha, whereas the Tithi will be Panchami.
26 June 2020, Friday
This will be the only Friday in the month of June 2020 that will be auspicious for Hindu Weddings. The Muhurta on this date will begin at 05:25 am and will end at 11:26 am. The Nakshatra on this date will be Magha whereas the Tithi will be Panchami and Shashthi.
June 2020: A List Of Popular Festivals That Will Be Celebrated In This Month
28 June 2020, Sunday
This will be the last auspicious date for a Hindu wedding in the month of June 2020. Those who want to know about the Muhurta on this date, then it will begin at 01:45 pm and will stay till 08:14 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Hasta while the Tithi will be Ashtami.