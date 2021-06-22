Cancer Yearly Horoscope 2021 Yearly Horoscope oi-Deepannita Das

Cancer (21 June - 22 July):

For you, the year 2021 will prove to give better results. You are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work this year. You may face some challenges at the beginning of the year, but despite this you will be able to complete all your work. Businessmen can get good chances to earn profit. There can be promotion of those who work. There is a strong expectation of improvement in your financial situation. At the end of the year, your relationship with your spouse may break. If you act wisely, you can avoid many problems. Talking about your health, carelessness can increase your problems.

Cancer family horoscope

On the personal front, you may face some major challenges at the beginning of the year. During this, domestic discord may increase. Due to bitterness in the relationship with your family, you will be mentally disturbed. There is a possibility of a dispute with the members of your house over the property. In the middle of the year, the matter may be somewhat calm, but the distance in the relationship will not be reduced. However, your relationships with your younger siblings will improve and you will be supported. Overall, you are advised to control your behaviour and speech. If you work wisely, then you can avoid many problems.

Cancer health horoscope

In terms of health, the year 2021 will give mixed results for you. The beginning of the year will be good for you. During this period you will be very healthy and energetic but the middle of the year may bring some problems for you. You may have some discomfort associated with your waist or legs. Apart from this, you are also advised to use the vehicle very carefully during this time. There is a possibility of an accident with you. The time after September will be of some relief for you. If you travel at this time, take all necessary precautions, especially following social distancing.

Cancer love horoscope

Talking about your marital life, the year 2021 will give mixed results for you. There will be fluctuating situations in your married life, although your bitterness may increase in between, but you will be able to handle everything wisely. In the beginning of the year, trouble with children is possible. The middle of the year is going to be more stressful for you. The end of the year will prove to be better for you. During this time, love will increase in your relationship with your spouse, you will also get emotional support from your beloved. Talk about love, if you want to have a love marriage then there may be many obstacles in your way. Maybe the family rejects your relationship.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 13:02 [IST]