Leo Yearly Horoscope 2021

Leo (23 July - 22 August):

For you, the year 2021 will be full of ups and downs. Though you will get success, for that you will have to work very hard. None of your work will be completed easily. If you work, then the period from April to September will be very busy for you. On the other hand, you can also be promoted during this period. October is going to be very important for businessmen. You can get success in an old court case. Your stress can increase with money. Your money may get stuck somewhere.

Leo family horoscope

On the family front, the beginning of the year will be very good for you. The month from January to March will pass very peacefully with your family members. During this period a spiritual program can be organized in your home. Your relationship with your siblings will remain strong. A sudden problem may arise in the middle of the year. During this time, the home environment will be very stressful, which can increase the anxiety of your parents. Your parents may also face health issues. If you are planning to buy or build a new house, then there may be some big obstacles in your way.

Leo health horoscope

If you already have a disease, you are advised not to be negligent. You must have your examination done from time to time and consult a doctor. The beginning of the year will be fine for you. The time after April is going to be tough for you. During this time, you may have to visit many doctors and hospitals. Also, you can spend a lot of money on health. If you have any liver or kidney disease, you must be more alert. During this time your problems may increase. The end of the year will prove to be better for you. However, if you are serious about your health, it will be good for you.

leo love horoscope

The beginning of the year is going to be very good for you. During this time your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will also increase. You will also get full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. The middle of the year will not be right for you. During this time, marital discord can increase. The fierce nature of your beloved can hurt your feelings. Most of the time you will be depressed during this period. The stress between you can also have a bad effect on your child. By the end of the year, there is a possibility of returning to the peace of your married life. However you are advised to pay more attention to your behavior and speech. Talk about love, if you are single, then this year a particular person's entry can be in your life. On the other hand, your love marriage is also very likely.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 13:00 [IST]