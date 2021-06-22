Taurus Yearly Horoscope 2021 Yearly Horoscope oi-Deepannita Das

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

For you, the year 2021 is expected to be mixed. You can get good success in some cases this year, while in some cases you will feel disappointed. You may face some big challenges at the beginning of the year. You will be under a lot of stress due to economic problems in March. Businessmen may have to struggle a lot this year. This year you may have to make several trips. Employed people can get the desired transfer. It is also possible to increase your income. If you are unmarried, then this year you can get your spouse.

Taurus family horoscope

On the family front, the beginning of the year 2021 will be somewhat slow for you. However, gradually the situation will improve. Due to increased debate with older brothers, the home environment will be tense. The peace of your house will return in the middle of the year. During this period you will spend a very good time with your family. However you are advised to be more vigilant about the health of your parents. At the end of the year any property dispute can be resolved and the verdict is likely to come in your favor. Whatever you do, do it according to the advice of your elders. It is your only advantage.

Taurus health horoscope

From the health point of view, the year 2021 may not be good for you. During this time you are advised to take extra care of your health. A little carelessness may land you in trouble. Your health will be messed up at the beginning of the year. You may have to face many problems due to poor health. Mid-year is likely to be right for you. During this time you may see improvement in your health. Physical health can be affected due to increasing emotional stress.

Taurus love horoscope

The beginning of the year will be somewhat slow for you. During this time your differences with your spouse can become deep. No matter what the situation, you are advised to control your speech and anger, otherwise you can cause mental trouble to your spouse as well. The time after April will be fine for you. During this time your child can get some great success. Talking about love life, after a tough struggle your relationship can finally be approved. You can tie the knot by the end of the year.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.

