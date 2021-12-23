Just In
- 2 hrs ago 60 Per Cent Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- 4 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In Her Embellished Cape And Pants Outfit; Perfect For Sangeet Functions
- 6 hrs ago Need To Continue Supporting, Monitoring The Needs Of Children Affected By Covid: SC Judge
- 6 hrs ago Deepika Padukone And Anshula Kapoor Stun Us With Their Black Gowns; Whose Gown Did You Like More?
Don't Miss
- Sports If possible, I would play for KKR forever: Gill
- Finance How To Invest In IPO Before The World Does: Pre-IPO Funds
- News Anti-national forces trying to spread anarchy in Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi
- Movies Shefali Shah Essays The Role Of A Surgeon In The Medical Drama Human Coming Soon Only On Disney+ Hotstar
- Education Christmas Day 2021: Best Merry Christmas Wishes, Messages And Quotes
- Technology Xiaomi 12 Full Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Tipped To Cost Rs. 43,670
- Travel Must-Visit Destinations During Christmas In Jammu & Kashmir For 2021
- Automobiles Zypp Electric & Flo Mobility To Build Autonomous Electric Delivery Bots
Yearly Horoscope 2022: Don’t Do These Things In 2022 As Per Your Zodiac Sign
The year 2022 is around the corner and people might have already made their 'New Year Resolution'. Though it is suggested to stay positive and confident towards completing your new year's goals, it is good to also keep in mind the uncertainty that may arise during the period.
Knowing about things that you must not do in the coming year can help you avoid future mistakes and complete your goals without a hitch. Below are the things which you shouldn't do according to your zodiac signs. Take a look.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
In the coming year of 2022, don't let your past mistakes hold you back from moving ahead in your life. This is the time to learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward. Soon you will experience success and contentment coming your way.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
This is the year to break free from your limitations and let go of all uncertainties and anxieties. You must open your hearts for new things in life and stop settling for less.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
The year suggests you switch to a healthier lifestyle that includes a nutritious diet and regular exercise. Make sure you pay extra attention to your health as a healthy body is the greatest blessing.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
This is the time to identify your strengths and weaknesses and learn from both of these qualities. Transformation or change may take place in 2022. It is suggested to keep your eyes/ears open and never miss out on great opportunities.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
The year expects you to be patient and continue your hard work without expecting any immediate results from your efforts. Destiny has its plans for you and your hard work will surely pay off. So, stop worrying about it and keep moving forward.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
This is the year to value time with your family. Make sure you spend enough time with those who hold an important position in your life. Simultaneously, keep in mind that it is not necessary to give attention to everyone. Remember, it is okay to let go of friends who don't care about you.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
The year wants you not to waste any time and start making a list of things and accomplishing them, that is important and is needed to be completed in the year to come. This is the time to make the most of what you want as the year will quite be different from the last two.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
This is the time to let go of friends and families who are toxic and harmful to your emotional, physical and mental health. They must be ignored at all costs as such people can never bring out the best in you.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
The year is best to improve your financial health and take better care of all your funds. Avoid spending on stuff which are not necessary. It is better to make a financial plan for the year and spend only on important things. This will save you money a lot.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
The year wants you to value your time and avoid spending too much time on social media. Make ways to get things as early as possible. Also, this is the time to concentrate more on your academics or jobs. Your hard work will surely pay off and let you achieve your goals soon.
Aquarius 20 January - 18 February
This is the year to come out of your comfort zone and try new things and work on new ideas. Also, avoid working all day and staying at home. This is the time to take vacations and enjoy your life a bit. It is good to open yourself up and try new possibilities knowing your door.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
The year is great to get close to your loved ones and never miss out on opportunities to get back together with your family and friends. They hold a very important position in your life and staying close to them could prove to be excellent for your emotional health.