Libra Yearly Horoscope 2021 Yearly Horoscope oi-Deepannita Das

Libra (23 September - 22 October):

In the year 2021, you can get proper results of your hard work. The beginning of the year will be very good for you. During this time you can get great success in any of your endeavors. You can achieve something big on the strength of your intelligence and knowledge. Mid of the year will be good for you financially. The period from September to December will be very auspicious for your married life. During this time you can get some good news related to children.

Libra family horoscope

In terms of your personal life, the year 2021 is going to be average for you. Due to being busy with work, you will not be able to give much time to your family. Due to this, estrangement is possible at home. It will be better for you to strike a balance between your professional and personal life. In the middle of the year, a spiritual program can be organized at home. During this time the atmosphere of your house will be very good and the movement of relatives will continue. Your relationship with parents will be deepened and you will get full support from them under adverse circumstances. Domestic discord may increase at the end of the year.

Libra health horoscope

People are advised not to be a little careless about their health this year. You have to take more care of yourself. This year there will be minor problems. It is better you do not play with your health. From January to March, you are likely to get mixed up in health matters. On the other hand, if you already have a stomach disease, then you must be more careful about drinking your food, especially you will have to avoid eating stale food. The time after July will be difficult for you. You can also go out for your treatment in December.

Libra love horoscope

If you talk about your married life, then the year 2021 is not going to be much better for you. From the beginning of the year, there will be tension between you. There may be differences between you on small matters, especially with money, you will be upset with your spouse. You may face health problems in the middle of the year, which will also affect your marital life. There is likely to be a debate with the in-laws side at the end of the year. As far as your love life is concerned, this time is going to be very auspicious for you. Your love is very likely to be married. Love will grow in your relationship and you will be completely devoted to each other.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:46 [IST]