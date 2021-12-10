Love and Relationship Horoscope 2022 : Astrological Prediction for all 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In the matter of love, the year 2022 will be good for people belonging to the zodiac Aries. If you are planning to take your relationship forward, this year, you may get successful results. There's also a possibility tying the knot. On the other hand, the year is going to be full of ups and downs for married couples. You are advised to avoid conflict and arrogance with your spouse. You will get mixed results on the family front. There will be peace in your home most of the time. Auspicious work can be completed in your house this year.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your romantic life will be stable this year. Your relationship with your partner will be strong. You will get the full support of your partner in a difficult situation. The middle of the year is going to be special for you. There may be some positive changes in your love life. Happiness will arrive in your family life. A new member may enter your house this year. Relationships with loved ones will improve. In the year 2022, you may get many opportunities to travel with your family members.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Love and enthusiasm will prevail in your love life. Coordination among partners will be good and you will face difficult situations together. Emotional attachment towards your partner will also increase. If for any reason, you both are distant from each other, all the bitterness may end during this phase and you both may come closer to each other. On the other hand, bachelors can get their desired partner. The time is going to be very auspicious for you on the family front. You will fulfill all your responsibilities very well. You will also get the affection and support of your family members.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The love life of Cancerians is likely to be full of ups and downs this year. The beginning of the year will be good, but in the middle of the year, there might be some difficulties. During this time, the relationship with the partner may decrease. Though everything between you two will be normal soon, avoid saying harsh words to each other. The year is going to be average for you on the family front. Relationship with your mother will be strong. Also, you will get their full support.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Relationship problems will continue between you and your partner over small matters. These negative things can weaken your relationship. On the other hand, if you truly love your partner, this year, there are chances of marriage. If you get a love proposal during this time, do not take any decision in any hurry. If you are already married, there are chances of having children. In matters related to family, you are advised to take your decisions carefully. Try to maintain a good relationship with elders.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The beginning of the year is likely to be somewhat unfavourable for you. During this time, you may have a conflict with your partner. If you wanted to do love marriage, you may get good results as your family members may agree to your decision. If you are single then this year you may find the love of your life. The relationship with your spouse may strengthen. You will get mixed results on the family front. The beginning of the year will be fine, but your life may get a bit tense in the middle of the year.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The sweetness of love will remain in your love life. The relationship with your partner will strengthen and you both may decide to get married. If you are single and looking for a perfect partner, your search may end in this period. Married couples need to behave well with their spouses. This will reduce distances between them. You may get good results on the family front. If you take any important decision, you will get the support of your family members.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The beginning of the year will be very good for you. There will be love and enthusiasm in your love life. However, the middle of the year is likely to be a bit challenging. During this time your relationship may get difficult. You may even decide to separate from each other. However, the distance between you two may not be there for long. Talking about family life, you are advised to maintain a good relationship with your parents. You should respect their decisions and avoid going against the family.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In matters related to love, the beginning of the year will not be good. You may face some disputes with your partner during this period. Also, your furious nature may cause bitterness in your relationship. Keep this in mind to avoid any future problems. This year, think carefully before making any important decision. On the family front, the year is likely to be good for you. The beginning of the year will be very good, but the middle of the year may get difficult. There may be some financial disputes in the house which can create a tense environment at home.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The beginning of the year may not be as good for you. There may be some problems during this time, but as time passes, all the problems will go away, and your relationship will get stronger. If you are married, you are advised to avoid doubting your partner on unnecessary things. Try to resolve all the problems between you and your partner through direct conversation. Talking about family life, try to solve serious household problems wisely. A slight mistake can become a reason for trouble in your house.

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February There will be lots of problems in your love life this year. You may feel some rudeness in your partner's behaviour. You both may present some differences in thoughts over small matters. In such situations, you are advised to control your negative emotions. If you try wisely, the difference between you and your partner can reduce. Talking about family life, this year, you will be under a lot of stress due to differences among members of the family. At the end of the year, you will get a chance to solve serious issues in your home.