Gemini Yearly Horoscope 2021

Gemini (21 May - 20 June):

The beginning of the year 2021 will be very good for you. There is a strong possibility of unemployed people getting employment in this period. Maybe you get your dream job. At the same time, businessmen may have some problems in the middle of the year. It is possible that your work may go wrong. However, this problem will be resolved soon. In terms of money, you will get mixed results this year. At the end of the year, wealth is becoming profitable. This year will be good for your personal life. Your relationships with some of your family members will continue to deteriorate.

Gemini family horoscope

On the personal front, you will get good results in the year 2021. The atmosphere of your home will be good for most of the time and there will be unity among your family members. You will get full support of your family in fluctuating circumstances. Your parents will support you in every decision. In the middle of the year, a serious family issue may bother you. However, you will soon be able to resolve this matter with your understanding. Your brother or sister can get any great success in this period. At the end of the year you will also have the opportunity to travel with the family members. Your journey is going to be very pleasant.

Gemini health horoscope

The year 2021 will not be very special in terms of health. This year, due to poor health for most of the year, your plans may face many obstacles. There may be some minor issues at the beginning of the year. If you are negligent then you can also have some serious disease. This year, you can spend a lot of money on your health due to which you will be mentally disturbed. You may catch an allergy or infection at the end of the year.

Gemini love horoscope

This year will increase the happiness of your married life. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well for a long time, then the distance between you will be less this year, especially the beginning of the year is going to be very good for you. During this time you will also have the opportunity to travel with your beloved. Some tension is possible from the in-law side in the middle of the year. However soon everything will be back to normal. Talking about love life, do not forget to trust your partner. This year most of the time you may have stress. Isolation between you and your partner is also possible.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 13:05 [IST]