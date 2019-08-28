ENGLISH

    Women Battalion From Nagaland Pushes Car Out Of A Ditch

    By

    They say women are the weaker sex of the society, even after their big contributions in the field of medicine, art, literature, science, etc. Their physical strength is also often judged. But, this video of a women battalion in Nagaland will prove this theory wrong.

    A video that surfaced online shows a women battalion from Nagaland using their whole power and physical stamina to help push out a car stuck in a ditch.

    MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon from Nagaland posted the video of these strong women, who pushed a Mahindra Bolero out of a ditch without any help from their male counterparts.

    The video was captioned saying, "Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people."

    The MLA tagged several famous personalities like Anand Mahindra, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijju, Amit Shah, and Manjou Nandi in the tweet. The post has been retweeted close to 3k times and people are impressed and in awe of the women.

    Soon, many Twitter users started commenting on it. One user said, " Wo stree hai, wo kuch bhi kar sakti hai".

    Another user commented, "More power to women." And "Gaping wide mouth at this video...salute".

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
