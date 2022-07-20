Planning For A Solo Trip? Here Are The 10 Most Safe Places To Travel Alone As A Woman And Tips Women oi-Amritha K

Thousands of women travel alone, and they love it. However, solo female travel can be a challenge if you've never done it before.

In the wake of the pandemic, we've learned to appreciate our regular freedoms, the suddenness with which life can change, and our need to travel like crazy. Women should travel alone at least once, even if it is just once. It is like a rite of passage, you know.

Travelling without constant conversations, group planning, and consideration for others' wishes can be a very liberating experience. There is no doubt that you will encounter obstacles and challenges along the way. The good news is that once you are home and back under your comforter, all those difficulties will become fond memories.

We have gathered a list of ten places that are safe for women, especially solo travellers - to appease the travel bug in you. Take a look.

Safest Places To Travel Alone As A Woman

1. Singapore

Singapore is one of the safest destinations for solo travellers. A solo trip to Singapore is one of the most amazing experiences ever. There is no doubt that Singapore is the safest Asian country on earth. More than half of the areas have excellent ratings, including 92 per cent of women feeling safe when walking alone at night.

Here are some places to check out while solo-tripping in Singapore:

1. Singapore Chinatown

2. Little India

3. Temples And Churches

4. Sentosa Island

5. Gardens Of Singapore

Photo Credit: CNN

2. Mt. Koyasan, Japan

There is no doubt that Japan is a great place for female travellers. Japan consistently ranks among the countries with the lowest crime rates worldwide. Located south of Osaka in the Wakayama Prefecture, just five hours by bullet train from Tokyo, Mt. Koyasan offers beautiful views and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. During your stay, you will have the opportunity to experience the traditional rituals of Japanese Buddhism.

3. Tuscany, Italy

It is generally safe to travel in Italy. The only crime is petty theft, and there are almost no violent crimes. As with any large city, keeping an eye on your bags and locking up your luggage is important. Italy is a wonderfully safe place to travel solo as a woman. Check out these places all by yourself while you are there:

1. Gallerie Degli Uffizi

2. Val d'Orcia

3. Piazzale Michelangelo

4. Leaning Tower of Pisa

5. Duomo di Siena

4. Costa Rica

The people of Costa Rica are kind and helpful, and the country is very safe. Experts say women travelling alone should have no difficulty getting around without any problems.

These are some of the best places to visit in Costa Rica:

1. Manuel Antonio National Park

2. Arenal Volcano (Volcan Arenal)

3. Monteverde and the Cloud Forests

4. Tamarindo

5. Dominical

Photo Credit: freepik

5. Mykonos, Greece

Greece is generally considered a very safe destination for solo female travellers. Generally, Greeks are friendly and helpful. However, on the Halkidiki peninsula, Mount Athos is one area that women are prohibited from visiting. Women have been barred from entering this holy monastic region of Greece for centuries. Also, be careful with your purse, as pickpocketing is common.

6. Switzerland

Switzerland is considered to be one of the safest countries in the world. For instance, it is consistently ranked as one of the safest countries to visit. Check the 'Entry requirements' section before you travel for Switzerland's latest entry restrictions and requirements. Check out these places while you are there:

1. The Matterhorn

2. Jungfraujoch: The Top of Europe

3. Interlaken

4. Lucerne

5. Lake Geneva ·

7. Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland

Ireland is a must-see for solo female travellers seeking an adventure in a beautiful location. Whether you explore the surrounding metropolitan areas like Dublin or Belfast or venture out into the countryside, solo female travellers attribute some of their best independent travel experiences to Ireland.

Photo Credit: freepik

8. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Travelling alone in Vietnam is generally comfortable for women. However, although harassment and assault are rare in Vietnam, solo female travellers are advised to leave revealing clothing such as shorts and tank tops at home to avoid drawing unwanted attention.

9. Porto, Portugal

The country of Portugal is an excellent choice for solo female travellers looking for an ideal travel destination. It is a beautiful European country that offers a wide range of activities and attractions for solo travellers. Recently, Portugal has become one of the safest countries in Europe. Violent crime rates are almost nonexistent, and petty crimes like pickpocketing are rare.

Photo Credit: freepik

10. Rwanda

Rwanda is an excellent destination for solo female travellers. It is a perfect introduction to Africa as it is clean, accessible, and safe. Certain precautions and cultural considerations must be considered when travelling through Rwanda. Some places you can check out while in Rwanda:

1. Kigali Genocide Memorial

2. Inema Art Center

3. Nyamata Church

4. Kimironko Market

5. Volcanoes National Park