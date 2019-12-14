Nirmala Sitharaman And Two Other Indians Among World's Most Powerful Women Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Like every year, this year too the Forbes magazine has released its list of most powerful women across the world. The list comprises of women belonging to politics, business and entertainment. The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel has topped the Forbes 2019 list of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women'. The list consists of three Indian women as well.

The first is Nirmala Sitharaman, the first Finance Minister of India who is one of the 23 newcomers in the list. She has ranked 34th on the list. Being one of the top powerful women in the world, she left behind Queen Elizabeth II who stood 40th on the list and Ivanka Trump (daughter of US President Donald Trump) who got 42nd rank.

Nirmala Sitharaman has also served as the Defence Minister of India. Before this, it was Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India who was the first women Defence Minister of India.

The rest two Indian women in the Forbes list are Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HCL Corporation. She is the only child of Shiv Nadar, the Founder of HCL and is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation. "The foundation is dedicatedly working in the field of education, establishing some of the top colleges and schools in India," said Forbes. Nadar Malhotra, being the CEO of HCL, is responsible for making all the strategic decisions of the company.

Another Indian woman in the list is Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who ranked 65th on the list. She is India's self-made billionaire and is currently working as the Chairperson and the Managing Director of Biocon, the country's largest pharmaceutical company which was founded by her. According to Forbes, "Shaw has invested in research infrastructure and scientific talent with the aim of building a deep R&D based Biotech firm, not a copycat generics maker."

Forbes list also included Sheikh Hasina Wazed, the current and 10th Prime Minister of Bangladesh. She stood 29th on the list.

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank secured the second rank on the list and Nancy Pelosi the Speaker of the US House of Representative ranked third.