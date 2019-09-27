Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Her Early Life, Career And Awards Women oi-Neha Ghosh

The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, will be honoured with the 'Daughter of the Nation' title as she turns 90 on 28 September. She will be conferred the title as a tribute to her contribution to Indian cinema music for almost seven decades.

On the occasion of her birthday, an event will be organised by Jeevangani, where 91 Hindi-Marathi songs (40 solo Marathi songs, 51 Hindi solo songs) will be presented.

The first session of the event will begin with 'Lata Marathi' which will see 40 solo Marathi songs sung and presented by leading singers like Vidya Karlagikar, Ketaki Bhave, Suvarna Mategaonkar, Sonali Karnik, and Advaita Lonkar among others.

In the second session of the event, the book named 'Lata' will be launched in the presence of the Mangeshkar family. The foreword of the book is penned by the acclaimed cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and it has rare photographs and anecdotes by the personalities from different fields.

The third session of the event will start with 'Lata Hindi' where 51 solo Hindi songs, originally sung by the legendary singer herself will be presented by leading and popular singers like Suvarna Mategaonkar, Savni Ravindra, Nirupapa Dey, Sampada Goswami, Sonali Karnik, and Radhika Nande.

Lata Mangeshkar is fondly called the Nightingale of India because of her melodious voice. Here are some facts about her on her birthday.

1. Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929. Her original name was Hema, but she was rechristened later as Lata after a popular character Latika from her father's play Bhaaw Bandhan.

2. She is the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti. She is the elder sister of singers Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

3. Lataji started singing at the age of 5.

4. She has acted in over eight films from 1942 to 1948.

5. When Lataji entered the film industry as a playback singer, she was rejected because her voice was considered too thin in that era as compared to Noor Jehan and Shamshad Begum, who had heavy nasal voices.

6. Lataji has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over 36 regional and foreign languages.

7. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, a Hindi patriotic song, is sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

8. In 1974, Lata Mangeshkar was listed as the most recorded artist in the history in the Guinness Book of Records.

9. In 1989, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest film honour in India.

10. Lata Mangeshkar has also been awarded the Bharat Ratna (2001), Padma Vibhushan (1999), Padma Bhushan (1969), NTR National Award, Maharashtra Bhushan Award and ANR National Award to name a few.

