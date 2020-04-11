COVID-19 Lockdown: Domestic Violence Cases Surge Across The Globe Women oi-Amritha K

These are difficult times, times when the whole world need to stick together as one to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. With cities being shut down and people ordered to safeguard themselves behind closed doors of their homes, the streets resemble an apocalyptic movie. But here, we are dubious as to when the anguish of living beings will end.

With healthcare workers, law enforcement and the government out there risking their lives to tie down the afloat future with a resolute thread, reality stands gloom on the other side of the crisis - or another form of public crisis to be added to the long list of crisis the world is in now.

Recent reports show that, since the first day of the lockdown, the Government helpline in India has received 92,000 calls on abuse and violence [1]. The United Nations called on for urgent action to combat the worldwide surge in domestic violence, suggesting the heartbreaking reality that while for most of us home is our safe haven, there are thousands of people and children who become victims to the opportunistic infection that is tragically flourishing in the current circumstance.

High Chances Of Domestic Violence Reported During ‘Family Time’ According to studies and reports, the chances of domestic violence is high whenever families spend more time together, such as school vacations, Christmas holidays etc. [2][3]. And with families being ordered to stay indoors to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease, the victims are trapped inside homes with their abusers, with no way out. The horrifying global surge in domestic violence amidst the coronavirus scare is not a feeble claim but reports that are supported by proof. During the lockdown as people are unable to go outside of the four walls of their home, there are chances of conflicts growing bigger and resulting in assault and violence [4][5]. Domestic violence experts use the term ‘intimate terrorism' to reflect the grim reality of abuse inflicted upon the victims, where it is no less than an act of terrorism on the emotional, physical and mental well-being of an individual and their individuality [6][7]. Women & Girls At An Increased Risk UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during the conference, "For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest in their own homes. In some countries, the number of women calling support services has doubled," where the UN chief preferred not to name the countries [8]. Various countries including China, India, Spain, and Italy have reported a steep rise in the number of domestic violence [9]. According to the National Commission for Women, India reported double the usual number of domestic abuse cases in the first week of lockdown [10]. France saw a three times surge in the week after that country's lockdown, with Australia reporting a 75 per cent increase in internet searches relating to support for domestic violence victims [11]. The UN chief put forth the need to implement emergency warning systems in pharmacies and groceries, and for safe ways "for women to seek support, without alerting their abusers." India Reports A Saddening 50% Surge In Domestic Violence Cases As per the reports of the National Commission for Women (NCW), since the first day of the Coronavirus lockdown, there has been a twofold rise in gender-based violence [12]. The report points out that, the total complaints from women rose from 116 in the first week of March (2-8 March), to 257 in the final week (23 March -1 April). The cases of domestic violence are high in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Punjab, where the cause of increased domestic violence is said to rise from the frustration men developed due to the current movement restrictions, where they take it out on the women at home. Job loss, salary cuts, an uncertain future are some of the reasons leading to the misogynist frustration, where the victims have reported to the NGOs that the constant abuse is leading to deteriorating mental health [13]. Child Helplines Report 50% Surge Reports on abuse point out that it is not only women but also children are subjected to abuse inside their homes. The Childline India (NGO) received more than 92,000 SOS calls asking for protection from abuse and violence in 11 days [14]. Out of the 3.07 lakh calls received by the 'CHILDLINE 1098' helpline, 92,105 calls were about protection against abuse and violence on children. On A Final Note… Many experts point out the lack of proper decision making and execution of the lockdown country to the rising number of domestic violence in the country. The governments all around the world, with the help of civic groups and support groups, are steadily working towards managing the situation, hoping to provide support and assistance. However, with the lockdown and restrictions on facilities, the pandemic is expected to push the world economy into a recession, which experts say may make it difficult for most victims to leave the abusive relationships.