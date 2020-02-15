7 Red Flags When You Should Cut Ties With A Toxic Family Member

1. You Go Through Repeated Abuse If you are going through any kind of abuse i.e., mental, physical or emotional, then it is better to cut ties with the toxic family member. Any relationship which makes you feel uncomfortable and takes away your peace of mind is not a healthy one and there's no point in staying in such a relationship. Rather than accepting the toxic behaviour, it is advisable that you take a stand for yourself.

2. They Never Respect Your Opinions Since our family members know us quite well, they often give us suggestions and make sure that we are moving in the right direction. But if one of your family members never respects your opinions and forces their decisions on you, then it could be a clear sign that you need to distance yourself from such a person.

3. They Try To Control Your Every Action And Decision As said above, family members know us quite well and care for us, they often decide what is right for us. But constantly keeping a close eye on your every decision and action is something different from genuine care and support. In case a person from your family always controls whatever you do and forces you to obey his or her decisions, then this could be a sign that you need to move out of the toxicity. We are not saying that if your family stops you from doing something then you should cut ties with them, but if they compel you every time, even when you are mature enough, is not a good sign.

4. It Is Only About Taking And No Giving A family is where every member puts equal effort and helps each other in every circumstance. But if it is only you who makes effort to keep the bond alive, then this is a sign you need to cut ties with that person. If you find your family member to be manipulating for getting whatever they want and in return giving you a silent treatment, then there's no point in staying close to them. You need to understand that a person who is toxic, cares only about himself/herself, and therefore will never try to make you happy.

5. The Person Tries To Harm Your Loved Ones This is one of the major signs that you need to immediately cut ties with the toxic family member. If the person is always threatening you and/or tries to harm your loved ones, then staying close to such a person can bring many problems in your life.

6. There Are Trust Issues Between You And Family Member The base of any relationship is trust, but if you tend to share a bond where your family member is rarely honest with you, then this is not a good sign. Keeping a close bond with such a person can make your life miserable. Also, if you are unable to trust any of your family members just because they gossip too much about you in your absence, then you know what to do.