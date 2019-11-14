Living In A Nuclear Family? 8 Common Problems That You May Relate To

1. Difficulty In Raising Children This is one of the most common problems faced by nuclear families. Due to their work schedules, parents often face difficulties in giving a sufficient amount of time to their kids. This makes the parents unable to instil the essential values and ethics in their kids. Even if the parents try to spend more and more time with their kids, their busy work schedule prohibits them to ensure their kids are learning good values.

2. Loneliness Among Kids Since children are small and are incapable of taking care of themselves, they may feel lonely in the absence of their parents. While parents work in their office, children might want someone to be with them and listen to their problems. Often small kids feel uneasy when they don't find their parents or someone close to them. In that case, when grandparents are present in the family, children feel loved and happy even if their parents are not around them.

3. Absence Of Family Members One of the perks of having a joint family is that festivals seem more enjoying and lively. That doesn't mean that those who live in a nuclear family do not enjoy any festival, but they may miss their extended family during this time. This happens especially in the case of working parents who live in a nuclear family and have small children. Even if there is no festival, the absence of extended family can bring the feeling of uneasiness.

4. Lack Of Emotional Support Every couple goes through a time when they have conflicts in their relationship. This can become quite frequent if the couple is working and are parents to small children. During such time, these couples may need someone to provide them with emotional support. In that case, the support of extended family members can actually help the couples to resolve their issues. But in a nuclear family, the same doesn't happen and therefore couples might not get the required emotional support from other family members.

5. Feeling Neglected When either of the couples is staying at home and is looking after the kids, he/she might feel isolated. This happens mostly with women as they have to look after the kids and other household work. There is no such thing as 'me-time'. This eventually makes women feel neglected and gloomy. In such a situation, women may feel the need to talk to someone who is trusted and can provide valuable suggestions regarding the problems faced in day-to-day life.

6. Financial Crisis In a joint family, people have the support of other family members as well. In case if anyone is going through a financial problem, other members can provide the required help and support. But in a nuclear family, the couple has to look after the income, expenses and saving all by themselves. They can face difficulties in managing the expenses of kids along with other necessary expenses. This may then bring some differences between the couples.

7. Increased Work Load A joint family or a big family has several members and everybody equally participates in the household chores. However, since there are no other family members other than parents and children in a nuclear family, the parents might face increased workload. As they will have to manage their children, household and their office work as well. In the absence of a helping hand, things may seem annoying and frustrating to them.