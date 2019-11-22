All Hell Breaks Loose When Indian Parents Find About Dating, 6 Tips To Guide Your Children Parents And Children oi-Prerna Aditi

Do you remember the scene from the famous Bollywood movie 'Mohabbatein' where Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) comes to know that his daughter Megha (Aishwarya Rai) is dating a guy and he loses his cool? Well, this reaction is not restricted to reel life but happens in real life as well.

There are few parents who become extremely angry upon knowing that their children are dating someone. Forget the melodrama that comes free with it, even breathing in the house becomes difficult for some children and yes everything is monitored.

This is because parents never want their children to undergo any heartbreak or let someone cheat on them. There can be many other reasons due to which parents can't digest the fact that their children are having a romantic affair. As a parent, it can be quite difficult for you to handle this situation. But fret no more as we have listed down some tips that can help you to stay calm and deal with the situation in a better way.

1. Do Not Over React

Anger is never a solution to any problem. It is obvious that the moment you come to know your child is dating, you may have a rush of emotions. You might raise an eyebrow to show your discontentment and anger but you need to avoid overreacting in any situation, else things might take a wrong turn.

Yelling and showing anger can only worsen the situation. You need to stay calm as this will help you in dealing with the situation in a better way.

2. Try To Know The Whole Truth

If you came to know about the affair of your child through someone else then it is better for you to confirm the same from your child. Also, if your child has himself or herself told you about dating then also try to know the whole story.

Let your child explain the reason behind choosing a dating partner. It is better to avoid reaching a conclusion without having complete knowledge about the situation. Otherwise, this may ruin everything. Your child may behave rebelliously and ignore what you say. He or she may go against you. Rather than saying, 'how dare you to date someone', you can ask, 'Why do you want to date this guy or girl?'

This way you will be able to know what is going on in your child's mind.

3. Find Out Who Your Child Is Dating

Now the next thing that you need to do is find out who is the person that your child has been dating. Though it may be tough for you to calmly listen to the whole scenario, you need to act smart and mature. One wrong step can make your child feel that you are being a controlling parent and he or she may do something wrong.

You can directly ask your child about the person. Later you can cross-check the same by going through their mobile browser and history.

4. Check If The Person Is Good

After you have come to know who your child has been dating, you need to check if the person is really good. For that reason, this will help you in saving your child if the person is bad and unfit for your child. Without having the proper information you won't be able to stop your child from dating the person.

Also, if you come to know that the person your child is interested in, is good then you can give a second thought on the dating scenario of your child.

5. Put Your Opinions With Concrete Reasons

If you have decided that you can't let your child spoil his or her future for a person who is not good, then you need to put your opinion with some concrete reasons.

There is a high chance that the moment you ask your child to end the relationship he or she may not listen to you and behave in an unexpected way.

Therefore, have some solid reasons that can make your child analyse the situation and listen to what you say.

6. Set Some Dating Rules

You can set some dating rules for your child so that he or she may not have to deal with difficult situations. Like, ask your child to inform you where she/he is meeting the person or ask them to text you when they are coming back home. You can also ask them to carry some safety devices so that help can arrive in no time when they are in trouble or at least they are able to protect themselves. Apart from this, you can also ask them to balance their studies and relationship so that nothing gets affected in the long run.

Instead of creating a scene after knowing that your child is dating, you can find out if your son or daughter is with the right partner or not. If not, then you can explain to your child about the consequences of dating that person. But if the partner is fine and seems good for your child then rather than locking up your child in the room and taking away all the freedom you can keep an eye on his or her dating scenario. This will not only save you from the tag of a cruel parent but will also strengthen the bond between you and your child.