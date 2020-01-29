10 Reasons Why Marrying Your Best Friend Is A Wise Decision Marriage And Beyond oi-Prerna Aditi

There comes a time when people get married, either to the person of their choice or to someone whom their parents find suitable. Whichever way it is, marriage is undoubtedly one of the most important phases of a person's life.

When you get married to a person, society expects you to spend your whole life with that particular person and the very fact that whether you like the person or not flies out of the window. Sad, but true!

Perhaps, that's the only reason some people freak out when they are asked to get married, especially when it is arranged and you have hardly any idea whether that person will be right for you or not. Spending your life with someone you don't know is not that easy. But what about marrying your best friend?

We are not matchmakers but won't it be easy and wonderful to spend your life with someone who knows your vulnerabilities, weaknesses, strengths, likes and dislikes? But if you are still sceptical about the fact that whether your best friend can be your life partner or not, then scroll down to know more:

1. You Know Each Other Quite Well Your best friend knows everything about you such as 'how well you score in your test', 'what makes you mad at people', 'what kind of food you prefer eating', etc. In fact, as best friends you know each other's likes and dislikes. It will not be wrong to say that your best friend will become your partner in crime, without any hesitation. So, when you marry your best friend, you don't have to go through the 'getting-to-know-each-other' phase. 2. You Trust Each Other Best friends are someone we trust with our eyes closed. You know that your best friend has always stood by your side and has your back in every situation. Both of you trust each other's opinions, choices and suggestions as you truly care for each other. You know that your best friend won't even think of hurting you or taking your advantage. 3. You Play An Important Role In Each Other's Life As best friends you have played an important role in each other's life. Such as you have supported each other at times breakup or when you were moving away to pursue your higher studies. You give the best opinion and motivation to each other. You know each other's importance and you will rarely do things to spoil the bond. 4. You Are Well Aware Of Each Other's Weaknesses There is no denying that you are well aware of each other's weaknesses and strengths. Nobody will have seen your tears as much as your best friend does. Your best friend knows about your vulnerabilities. In fact, you prefer confiding into each other rather than letting people know your problems. 5. You Are Quite Compatible Since both of you know so much about each other so you share the common comfort zone. Be it choosing a dress, or preparing food, you will be aware of each others' likes and dislikes. Therefore, your partner will always know what's on your mind. Even if you are sad, your partner will figure it out and do everything possible to make your pain go away. 6. You Don't Have To Change Yourself With your best friend, you can bring out your weird and crazy side. You know that your best friend will never judge you as he or she is already aware of your quirks. You won't have to pretend to be someone else or act according to your partner's choice. He or she knows the kid in you and therefore, you can happily be yourself. You can tell him or her about your fears, desires, hopes and much more. 7. You Know Each Others' Deepest Secrets Nobody will like to share their deepest feelings with random people. Similarly, you will prefer to share your feelings and secrets with your best friend. He or she knows your high school crush and how you managed to pass the paper you never took seriously. But, they will never judge you because of your choices and that is what makes them unique. 8. You Know Each Other's Goals You are well aware of each other's passion and goals. Not only this, both of you are ready to support each other's craziest dreams. Also, both of you may have some common goals which can further bring you closer. You will make sure that both of you achieve respective goals as you respect each other's goals and dreams. 9. You Don't Have To Impress Each Other People generally try to impress their love interest, but if you are marrying your best friend, then you don't have to worry. You can be in your loose pyjamas, comfy loose tees and no your partner won't complain. You can dress up as per your convenience without having the fear of getting judged. 10. You Will Still Have Someone To Share Your Feelings At times, people get busy with their own lives and dreams. You may feel that you have no one to share your feelings and thoughts. But when you marry your best friend, you won't have to worry about losing your friend as he or she will be there for you. You will be together in each others' ups and downs. You can share your thoughts, opinions and feelings with him or her without any kind of hesitation. There is no denying that best friends can make your life amazing and beautiful. They are with you when everyone goes against you. Perhaps therefore, best friends can be better life partners.